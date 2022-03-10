Playwind Games raises $4 million, backed by Garena

UK-based mobile games startup Playwind Games has raised $4 million from a recent funding round led by Free Fire developer Garena.

Playwind Games was founded in 2020 by founder and former CEO of Funky Panda Games Jack Tang. Tang previously worked at EA and Playfish and has an extensive background in social mobile games, having worked on Sims Social, Simcity Social, and Pet Society, and more.

The studio currently has one game available on the App Store and Google Play, the city building and merge hybrid, City Boom.

Playwind will use the funding to support its development of social-first mobile games and future growth. The studio currently consists of 12 members of staff and currently has open positions available, including product manager and game artist.

Funded by Free Fire

"Playwind Games was founded to bring happiness to players by letting them play and socialise together in exciting new worlds," said Tang.

"This investment will support our future growth as we hire the next generation of talent as part of our efforts to become one of the best casual and social game creators in the mobile market."

"More importantly, this investment comes from a respected industry figure the entire team at

Playwind has a tremendous amount of respect for, and we’re excited to work alongside

Garena, who share our belief that mobile games are better when we play together."

