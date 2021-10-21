News

Garena leads $12 milllion round into Kazoo Games

It's building midcore casual games

LA-based work-from-home startup Kazoo Games has closed its Series A funding round, raising $12 million.

Free Fire publisher Garena was the lead investor. 

Setting out to build midcore casual games, Kazoo will use the investment to expand from its current 15 headcount to more than 30 developers.

Kazoo combines the entrepreneurial spirit and veteran successes of chief executive officer David Schulman and chief creative officer Sean Ro, who previously made hit mobile games for Disney and Jam City.

Their titles have reached more than half a billion players and grossed hundreds of millions in revenue.

“Sean and I believe exceptional games are made with love and care, and that passion is our foundation for Kazoo,” Schulman commented.

“This investment round enables us to rapidly grow our team as we make games that matter to players.”

“Our team knows how to deliver incredible mobile experiences to our players that are as accessible and fun as casual games with the depth of midcore games,” Ro added.

You can find out more about Kazoo Games, including careers, from its website

