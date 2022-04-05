Space Ape Games, inkle, Genshin Impact, Kwalee, and more celebrated at the Mobile Games Awards 2022

Held at London’s BAFTA in Piccadilly, the Mobile Games Awards 2022 celebrated the greatest accomplishments and people of the mobile games industry, with perhaps the most coveted award, Game of the Year, going to Space Ape Games’ Beatstar – Touch the Music.

For the most part, there were few repeat winners in 2022, compared to 2021, although Genshin Impact was awarded Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment for a second year. Subway Surfers ended the evening with Best Live Ops, and the Best Storytelling award went to two titles: Alien: Isolation and The Oregon Trail.

Best Publisher went to Kwalee, Best Developer was inkle, and the Pocket Gamer People’s Choice – nominated and voted for by the readers of sister site PocketGamer.com – was won by Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Industry accolades

It’s not just the games that are celebrated at the Mobile Games Awards but also the technical elements and essential people that create the games. Another outlier to a suite of first-time winners, Best Game Engine went to Unity for a fifth year running, while Best Tools Provider was Amazon Web Services Game Tech, and Best Challenger App Store went to the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Niantic’s Karla Reyes (also a damn fine DJ) and ustwo games’ Daniel Grey also received the Rising Star and Mobile Legend award, respectively, and the Best Innovation went to two winners: GameForest.Club and Playing for the Planet's Green Game Jam: two extremely deserving winners at a time of heightened environmental peril.

Select 2022 Mobile Games Awards categories were sponsored by AudioMob, Kwalee, Enthusiast Gaming, and Tilting Point, and we would like to express our sincerest thanks to everyone who took the time to submit and vote for their colleagues, themselves, companies, and contemporaries, and everyone who attended the ceremony and watched remotely.

A full list of winners can be found on the Mobile Games Awards site, and we will have more from the awards right here at PocketGamer.biz.