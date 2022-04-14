News

Niantic unveils latest AR game Peridot

Pokémon Go creator's latest AR title harness original IP

Niantic unveils latest AR game Peridot
By , Staff Writer

Niantic has unveiled its newest game in development, Peridot, which will soon enter soft launch in select markets.

Peridot is a new mobile game featuring AR creatures that, unlike in Pokémon Go, are part of an original Niantic IP. They can be raised, cared for, and are able to breed unique creatures.

Peridots - Dots for short - can be raised from birth to adulthood and explore the world together with players. While developing bonds with them, players will also diversify the species.

The joy of pets

"If pets are a part of your life, you already know the joy that they can bring," said Niantic senior producer Ziah Fogel in a blog post.

"The simple act of caring for an animal and watching them grow is immensely rewarding, especially when you’ve forged a real bond with your pet."

Given the gameplay is expected to revolve around raising and caring for creatures instead of fighting, this upcoming title may have more in common with Niantic’s Pikmin Bloom than Pokémon Go. Having launched in October last year, Bloom generated almost $500,000 by the time it hit two million downloads.

During Peridot’s soft launch, Niantic plans to test and iterate on the gameplay experience and gather feedback from testers.

The Niantic panel at GDC discussed the challenges Pokémon Go faced during the pandemic when players were unable to leave home.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Mar 22nd, 2022

GDC snapshot: keeping Pokémon GO alive during the COVID pandemic

1 News Nov 24th, 2021

Niantic partners with Fold to create AR Bitcoin metaverse experience

News Nov 9th, 2021

Niantic to license its Lightship ARDK dev kit to developers

News Oct 6th, 2021

Niantic acquires developer experience firm Hoss

News Aug 11th, 2021

Pokémon GO creator Niantic acquires 3D scanning app Scaniverse

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies