Secure funding for your game at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto with Investor Connector!

Calling all game makers looking to bring their dream projects to reality! The time to make a start on that dream project is now, and we’ve got the stage set for you to start making moves towards it in just a few weeks. It’s your time to shine.

We are less than three weeks away from kicking off Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto this July 6 to 7. We’re bringing Europe’s leading games industry conference to this dynamic, diverse new city for the first time, and we couldn’t be more excited to kick things off. It’s the same conference you know and love in an all-new city with brand new opportunities. Join 750 game professionals from all over the world as we get together for two days packed with brilliant insights from over 120 of the world’s leading authorities, networking galore and facilitated matchmaking opportunities that will skyrocket your prospects and opportunities for professional growth.

Our attendees are typically 70% gamemakers, and we want to make sure that we equip you not only with all the tools of knowledge and wisdom you need to take that next step in your career, but also make sure that you’re connecting with people that can help you bring that project you’ve been dreaming of to reality. At Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto, making those key connections is easier than ever before – you can sign up ahead of time and let us matchmake on your behalf so you know you’ll be having those conversations when conference time arrives. Our signature matchmaking program, Investor Connector, connects developers with credible investors looking for exciting and investable projects. If you’ve been looking for a chance to get your foot in the door and start having conversations with top-quality investors ready to hear your pitch, now is your chance.

Sounds interesting? Keep reading for more details on how you can get involved. You know you want to.

Investor Connector

Date: Wednesday, July 6

Time: 10AM-1PM PST

The popular match-making event returns for 2022!

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

What do past gamemakers say about Investor Connector?

What do past investors say about Investor Connector?

How can I sign up?

Whether you’re a developer ready to meet active investors looking for promising new projects to invest in or an investor searching for unique opportunities, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re a developer or publisher looking to take part, go here.

If you’re an investor looking for exciting new opportunities, go here.

The deadline for applications is Monday, June 27, 2022. Apply now or mark your calendar to make sure you don’t miss the deadline!

Book your ticket now

It’s time to invest in your future, and lucky for you game makers, we have special discounts available just for you. Whether you’re an indie developer or developer, you can get special pricing on your Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto. Plus, if you act fast, you can make use of our limited time Mid Term discount and get the best possible deal on your ticket saving up to CA$220. Head over to our website to see what the best option is for you.

See you in Toronto!