Twelve reasons you can’t afford to miss Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto this July!

Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto is less than a month away now, and the anticipation is building! There’s no time like the present to make sure that you know what you’re getting yourself into at the leading games industry’s conference as we prepare to take Toronto by storm next month.

This July 6 to 7, we are bringing Europe’s favourite b2b gaming conference to Toronto. The global games industry will be descending upon Toronto for two incredible days full of networking, brilliant business insights from our expert speakers and countless opportunities to connect with business professionals you may have never crossed paths with otherwise. It’s our very first time in this all-new city brimming with new opportunities, so you absolutely won’t want to miss all that we have in store for you come July!

Our Early Bird offer is ending tomorrow at midnight, so the clock is ticking to save up to $350 CAD on your conference ticket. Book your ticket now or keep reading to see exactly why you can’t afford to miss out on this incomparable networking and learning opportunity.

1. Countless opportunities to network with 750 industry professionals

Pocket Gamer Connects has connect in its name for a reason. Our core mission is to bring the global games industry together, and this time, we’re doing so in an all-new city that you absolutely won’t want to miss. Over 750 professionals representing more than 500 companies across the world and the games ecosystem will be joining us, and it’s an unparalleled opportunity to expand your network like never before! Don’t miss out.

2. Connect with the top companies in the world

As mentioned above, we have 500 companies from all around the world joining us, and if you’re looking for opportunities to learn about emerging markets and make connections with foreign companies you may have never previously crossed paths with, Pocket Gamer Connects is the way to go. Additionally, our conferences always draw in big names – our Toronto show is no different. You’ll get to be under the same roof as representatives from Google, Netflix, Electronic Arts and many, many more. Don’t miss out on this chance, remember that a single meeting can change the course of your career!

3. Hear from 120+ industry-leading speakers

Our expert speakers are a massive part of what makes our conferences so unmissable, and we couldn’t be more excited to have such incredible industry leaders in our line-up for our Toronto show. Learn from the best and brightest of industry minds hailing from companies like Google, Electronic Arts, Netflix, A Thinking Ape, CVCapital, Purple Penguin, Wizards of the Coast and many more at our upcoming show!

4. Schedule your meetings way ahead of time!

We know just how important getting the meetings you’re looking for out of the conference is, and we want to make the process as smooth and efficient as possible. You can request and schedule meetings ahead of time via our sophisticated meeting platform MeetToMatch before the conference even starts – you’ll want to register soon, as it goes live a few weeks before the conference kicks off. Get your tickets booked so you can get your schedule fully booked ahead of time.

5. Invaluable, cutting-edge content across two days (and a bonus summit!)

Our two days in Toronto are going to be completely jam-packed with our brilliant speaker leading conversations across 15 incredible topic tracks tackling all the hottest topics in the industry today. We’ve even got a summit entirely dedicated to getting your branding and advertising right, which is completely free to access for all Pocket Gamer Connects attendees. Our Brands x Ads x Games Summit will answer all the questions you didn’t even know you had when it comes to ad insights, the metaverse, blockchain, taking your brands to the next level and so, so much more.

6. Replay on-demand even after the conference ends

You didn’t think that all the conference value ended once the two days are over, did you? We make sure that our attendees get as much value as they would like out of the conference, and this means that you have complete on-demand access to all the recorded sessions that you may have wanted to attend but weren’t able to in real time. Make the most of your time at the conference with the peace of mind that you’ll be able to access all the brilliant expert insights on-demand afterwards!

7. Facilitated matchmaking with your needs in mind

Our team opens doors for meetings with leading investors, publishers, monetisation experts and more. All you have to do is register for the conference and get yourself signed up for the fabulous opportunities our matchmaking events present. You can easily sign yourself up for free once you’ve booked your conference ticket and make connections that can take your business to the next level – whether you’re looking for an investor, publisher or something else, we have an event just for you. View all the events you can take part in at our Toronto conference over on our website today.

8. Pitch your game to experts, and get real-time feedback

Some of our flagship conference events are the unmissable Very Big Indie Pitches, and there is no better time than now to sign yourself up for consideration. You can pitch your game to industry experts and get real-time feedback, press coverage and the chance to win awesome prizes. The earlier you submit, the better your chances of being chosen to pitch! Keep in mind you need to be a registered conference attendee to take part. Check out more about the pitches over on our official conference page

9. Show off your game in our dedicated Indie Expo area

Looking to showcase your work to industry experts? We have an area completely dedicated to indie talent presenting their awesome creations. Investors, publishers and publishers all walk by the zone throughout the two days, so it’s a prime location for those looking to get more exposure for their game. Showcase your work or discover the next breakout hit at our designated The Big Indie Zone. This year, we’re also running an exclusive competition where indie developers can enter a draw and potentially win a free expo table and tickets to attend the conference. You can enter the competition here.

10. Familiarise yourself with the up-and-coming esports capital of the world

Did you know that Toronto has already made a name for itself in the esports and gaming world in general? Canada is the top 8th global video games market just behind the UK and France, and it’s just getting started. Now is the time to make connections in this growing gaming hub, and this conference is giving you the perfect space to do so. If you’re looking to learn more about esports or their growing prominence, we have an Esports Innovation track at our Toronto show that you will not want to miss. If you’d like to know more about Toronto’s thriving esports scene, check out our article on that here.

11. Re-connect with industry friends and meet new faces, the drinks are on us!

Say hello to old friends and welcome fresh new faces with our after hours networking opportunity! We’re bringing the industry’s favourite party to Toronto, and the drinks and snacks are all on us. Let your hair down and cone enjoy some much-needed downtime at our Global Connects Party. It’ll be taking place on the evening of July 6th, and it’s a prime opportunity to touch base with old industry friends and meet bright new faces in a super casual atmosphere.

12. See for yourself why our attendees keep coming back!

97% of our attendees state that they would recommend our conference to a colleague and 96% say that they would be interested in coming back for more – it’s about time you come find out what the fuss is all about on your own. We can give you reasons you absolutely can’t miss out all day long (trust us, we have plenty!) but nothing compares to getting to experience the conference action and ROI from it yourself. Invest in yourself, 97% of our attendees would recommend it.

Book your ticket before it’s too late!

Our Early Bird ticket discount is ending at midnight tomorrow, so this week is your absolute last chance to save up to $350 CAD on your ticket. This is the lowest price that you’ll be able to get your ticket for before the conference, so don’t let yourself miss out on the amazing savings – head over to our website and book your ticket before it’s too late!

Special accommodation discount in Toronto

We understand the hassle that booking your conference accommodation can cause, especially when it’s in a city you’re unfamiliar with. In order to make your accommodation booking and stay go as smoothly as possible, we have partnered with the fantastic Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel to grant our attendees an unparalleled hotel deal in Toronto (the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel also happens to be our conference venue!). Don’t miss out on the incredible rates you can get if you book using this deal. You won’t have to worry about finding a safe and secure hotel that will have the conference going on just floors below. Book your accommodation through this link as soon as you can before our delegates book it out.

Want to get involved?

There is no better place than Pocket Gamer Connects events to share your wealth of knowledge with the games community at large, and we would like to extend the invitation for renowned producers, developers, executives and leaders in the space to lead a session on a topic they’re passionate about and have expertise in at our upcoming Toronto show. If you think you might be a fit and this sounds like something you’d love to do at our Toronto conference, complete our speaker submission form or get in touch with sophie.atkin@steelmedianetwork.com direct to discuss further!