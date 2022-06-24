Tripledot Studios is the third-fastest growing private company in the UK

Tripledot Studios have ranked third in FEBE’s The Growth 100, an annual list of the highest growing companies in the UK.

Tripledot was celebrated for its two-year CAPR of 340.19 per cent, and latest sales listed as over 72 million. The company is the only mobile app developer on the list.

Founded in 2017, Tripledot Studios was last valued at $1.4 billion in February 2022 in a $116 million founding round led by 20VC.

35 million daily players

"Tripledot’s growth rate and efficacy in building successful and highly retentive games is unmatched," said 20VC managing partner Harry Stebbings shortly after the Series A.

"The leadership of Tripledot is singular; they have built an operation that has been scaling up rapidly while keeping its commitment to quality and a great company culture that knows how to attract and retain the best talents in gaming."

The studio’s games attract 35 million daily players and have created multiple versions of solitaire, as well as woodblock puzzle Woodoku. The company was created by Product Madness founders Lior Schiff and Eyal Chameides, and Akin Babayigit, former head of business operations and special projects at King Digital Entertainment.

In March 2022, Tripledot Studios acquired livestream platform Live Play Mobile for an undisclosed sum.