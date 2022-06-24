News

Tripledot Studios is the third-fastest growing private company in the UK

Mobile games developer is the sole app developer to rank in FEBE’s The Growth 100 list, celebrating the UK’s fastest growing private companies

Tripledot Studios is the third-fastest growing private company in the UK
By , Staff Writer

Tripledot Studios have ranked third in FEBE’s The Growth 100, an annual list of the highest growing companies in the UK.

Tripledot was celebrated for its two-year CAPR of 340.19 per cent, and latest sales listed as over 72 million. The company is the only mobile app developer on the list.

Founded in 2017, Tripledot Studios was last valued at $1.4 billion in February 2022 in a $116 million founding round led by 20VC.

35 million daily players

"Tripledot’s growth rate and efficacy in building successful and highly retentive games is unmatched," said 20VC managing partner Harry Stebbings shortly after the Series A.

"The leadership of Tripledot is singular; they have built an operation that has been scaling up rapidly while keeping its commitment to quality and a great company culture that knows how to attract and retain the best talents in gaming."

The studio’s games attract 35 million daily players and have created multiple versions of solitaire, as well as woodblock puzzle Woodoku. The company was created by Product Madness founders Lior Schiff and Eyal Chameides, and Akin Babayigit, former head of business operations and special projects at King Digital Entertainment.

In March 2022, Tripledot Studios acquired livestream platform Live Play Mobile for an undisclosed sum.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Feature May 12th, 2022

Exclusive industry interviews from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022

News Mar 17th, 2022

Tripledot acquires mobile game livestream platform Live Play Mobile

Deal Feb 14th, 2022

Tripledot Studios raises $116 million and receives $1.4 billion valuation

Job News Aug 6th, 2021

10 games industry jobs to apply for this week

News Jul 22nd, 2021

Tripledot Studios continues expansion with new office in Barcelona

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies