Product Madness opening a new studio in Spain

Mobile game studio Product Madness has announced that it is establishing a new development hub in Barcelona, Spain, intending to further its growth.

Product Madness’ games include Lightning Link, Cashman Casino, and Heart of Vegas, and the company has tripled its size over the last three years. The new Barcelona studio is its fifth internationally, after opening locations in the UK, Ukraine, Israel, and Poland.

Tencent has also recently opened a new studio in the UK, a Liverpool-based studio headed by Tencent Games global vice president of partnerships Pete Smith.

Product and Pixel

Product Madness has recently become a member of Asociación Española Empresas Desarrollo Videojuegos (DEV), which represents Spanish and Spain-based international video game development companies.

The studio is part of Pixel United and is now looking to expand into the area of free-to-play casino games.

"We're thrilled to open our latest studio hub in Barcelona, a cultural and creative city that is also a well-known hub for games talent. We have such a diverse number of opportunities, and I can't wait to grow our team in Barcelona, adding to Product Madness’ world-class creative, technical and commercial capabilities," said Product Madness managing director in Spain Jesus Bosch.

"As our global footprint continues to expand, we’re delighted to establish our latest studio in Barcelona, Spain," added Product Madness MD and president Yoav Ecker.

"In addition to contributing to the development of our leading mobile-first games titles, we're committed to supporting the long-term professional development of the very best talent in our fast-growing, creative industry, and offer a programme of innovative initiatives to help launch great games and global careers alike."

DEV general secretary Antonio Fernández commented: "At DEV we are delighted to welcome Product Madness, a developer and publisher with extensive experience in mobile titles with a global portfolio of free-to-play games and more than 800 professionals worldwide."

Recently, Media and Games Invest entered an agreement with Spain-based mobile game developer AxesInMotion to acquire the entirety of its shares.