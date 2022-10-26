Product Madness rebrands as it opens further two studios

Product Madness, who recently won two Stevie Awards as a Great Employer, has announced a company rebrand as it enters into a new stage of operation. The mobile developer, founded in 2007, which started as a twenty-person office in London now has over 800 employees through its seven studios.

Speaking on the growth of the company, President & Managing Director of Product Madness, Yoav Ecker, said “Product Madness is a fantastic example of a successful and sustainably scaled content and technology company: from start-up to disruptive industry leader. We are proud of this incredible growth story,”

“With successive stand-out games, world-class LiveOps, tremendous talent and a growing number of development studios in some of the most dynamic and diverse digital talent hubs across the globe, we felt the time was right to double-down on our ambition to become the greatest social casino mobile game developer in the world. That means having a brand that reflects who we are today as an organisation and our passion for helping our employees to grow, develop and truly thrive – just as our business continues to do so.”

The new logo, a vortex made up of five sections, was chosen as it symbolises a powerful force while each of the sections represents a core cultural principle of Product Madness - People First, Mad for More, Globally Inclusive, Champion Together and Customer Focused.

2022 has been a massive year for Product Madness, with their new Canadian and USA-based studios the second and third studios that they have opened this year. Their Spanish studio was opened back in May of this year, while their Polish development studio, Playsoft, was officially revealed as acquired in October of last year.

In addition to expanding their studio portfolio, 2022 also saw the launch of Product Madness’ game incubator programme, Madness Ventures, which is a three-tiered funding system revolving around prototyping, delivery and partnerships. Interestingly, developers retain their own IPs throughout and after the incubation period.

Product Madness is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure and part of their free-to-play digital division: Pixel United. Through their ambitious expansion over the last year, Aristocrat Leisure secured a place in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2022 awards.