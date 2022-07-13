Mobile leads Twitter's most discussed games conversations in 2022

Genshin Impact, Wordle, and Ensemble Stars! are the top three most-discussed games on Twitter of the first six months of 2022.

In total, approximately 1.5 billion tweets were about the games space in this period, representing a 36 per cent year-on-year increase. In the second quarter of 2022 approximately 700 million tweets were sent, representing a slight overall decrease compared to 800 million in Q1.

The top 10 most discussed games are largely unchanged compared to April, however Valorant and The Legend of Zelda have replaced Knives Out and Minecraft in ninth and tenth place, respectively.

Twitter dominance

Of the 10 games and franchises in the list, seven are available on the mobile, making it the most discussed platform. Three in the top 10 are mobile exclusives, all of which are Japanese exclusives: Ensemble Stars!, Project Sekai, and Fate/Grand Order. Japan also comes in first place in terms of tweets regarding the games space.

However, it’s worth noting that in the case of games or franchises available across platforms, there’s no information available on which version or entry was discussed. While a part of Final Fantasy’s prominence on Twitter can be attributed to the upcoming release of the mobile-exclusive Ever Crisis: Final Fantasy VII, three entries in the franchise are currently under development for PlayStation consoles.

The biggest story within the games space on Twitter of the quarter was the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. This acquisition makes Microsoft the third largest gaming company worldwide in terms of revenue, behind only Sony and Tencent, and gives it control of Activision Blizzard’s suite of games, including mobile titles such as Diablo Immortal and Candy Crush Saga.