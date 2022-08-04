SpecialEffect announce 15th anniversary date for One Special Day campaign

Games industry charity SpecialEffect has announced that its One Special Day fundraising and awareness event will take place on the charity’s 15th anniversary on Friday, October 7th.

SpecialEffect’s mission is to help people with physical disabilities worldwide access video games. Last year, the One Special Day campaign saw companies raise over $800,000 to accomplish this goal through corporate donations, sales revenue, and fundraising events.

More than 50 partners have already pledged their support for this year’s event, and more partners and campaign details will be announced over the coming months.

“I can’t over emphasise the importance of One Special Day in enabling our work to bring the joy of video games to physically disabled people across the world,” said founder and CEO Mick Donegan. “Our team is facing an ever-increasing demand for all of our services - accessibility advice, assessments, the expansion of resources such as gameaccess.info, our DevKit and our Eye Gaze Games website - and the generous support of the games industry in securing the future of these life-transforming, free to access initiatives is hugely appreciated.”

“Despite the challenges of emerging from the pandemic, we’re looking forward to celebrating our 15th anniversary on One Special Day in the company of a truly amazing and supportive industry.”

Since the inception of the event in 2016, One Special Day has raised over $2 million to help support SpecialEffect’s mission of helping people with disabilities worldwide access video games.

The gaming industry has long been involved in charitable campaigns, and players are responsive. Earlier this year, Playstack reported that more than 25 per cent of Idle Aquarium and Idle Sea Life players clicked on ads for charity:water incorporated into the games as part of the Clean Water Pledge campaign.