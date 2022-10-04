News

DevGAMM is launching a three-day online Game Fest

The Festival will take place on November 23-25 and will be fully dedicated to games, and developers

DevGAMM Game Fest 2022is the whole new event that will happen online on November 23-25, featuring the games activities only.

The DevGAMM Awards competition for game developers will be the main part of the conference. The prize fund for now is $20,000, and it is sponsored by tinyBuild and Xsolla. Submissions are open until October 15.

There are 8 nominations:

  • Grand Prize
  • Excellence in Game Design
  • Excellence in Visual Art
  • Excellence in Audio
  • Excellence in Narrative
  • Best Mobile Game
  • Best Desktop Game
  • Best Indie Game

The games will be thoroughly reviewed by 90+ stellar industry judges. The grand final will be held online, on November 25, 18:00 (GMT+3) on YouTube.

Moreover, the developers can also submit their games to Streaming Showcase format, where game bloggers playtest the games and give their feedback. Or join Live Interviews with game media chatting with developers and watching gameplay together.

The participation fee is $50. Teams from Ukraine are welcome to participate free of charge.

Check out more details on the website

