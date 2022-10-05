FunPlus expands its reach in Barcelona

The original FunPlus Barcelona publishing team was established back in 2019, and has since been steadily growing. Now FunPlus has shared plans to expand its reach in Barcelona with a new mobile game development studio.

The city of Barcelona has ambitions to become the next European hub for technology and gaming and with this further expansion from FunPlus the company is reinforcing its status there.

As part of this growth, FunPlus has promoted former director of product development Felipe Mata to the role of VP of product. Jacob Krüger has also joined the team as the new director of user acquisition to expand the UA department in Barcelona, and will be applying experience gained from previous work at Miniclip, Scopley and Social Point to execute this task.

FunPlus will also kick off its first “Career Starter” programme that aims to offer working students and interns an opportunity to access their first job experience and begin a career in the gaming industry.

Industry growth for Barcelona

Enric Cabestany, vice president of Europe and LATAM at FunPlus, commented on the expansion saying “Barcelona is a world-renowned centre of excellence for talent in the mobile and video game space and we are honoured to expand FunPlus’ commitment to the city with our ambition to develop new games that accompany the company’s strategic ambitions” Cabestany went on to say “This is just the first step in a very exciting journey that will allow us to grow as a team, recruit for key roles and find new opportunities to perform strongly and make Barcelona shine in the coming years.”

FunPlus intends to work closely with the local government, to establish a strategy that will see the development of future ventures and utilise the talent pool in Barcelona. The FunPlus expansion is also supported by DeviCAT, the Catalan video game association.

Iván Fernández, secretary general of DeviCAT, commented on the growing presence of FunPlus saying “Video games are one of the sectors with the greatest potential in and for Catalonia, especially with regard to the creation of youthful and qualified employment. Thanks to the drive of Catalan companies, our country has become the most attractive specialised talent hub for a sector with unstoppable growth. The ambition of our partner FunPlus to grow its presence here is another strong example of this.”

FunPlus feature on our current top 50 game makers list.