FunPlus hires Jacob Krüger as the new user acquisition director

FunPlus has announced that it will be bringing in mobile gaming veteran Jacob Krüger [Pictured] as the new user acquisition director. Krüger will be joining the team at FunPlus over at the Barcelona office which was first established back in late 2019, and has since seen the team gradually grow, with the likes of new community management, marketing and creative services. Over the last year the company has more than doubled the size of its original team and looks to be extending it even further in the future.

Krüger comes to FunPlus with years of experience in the industry, as the previous head of user acquisition for companies such as Miniclip and Scopely, and he has also held the positions of head of marketing and consultant at Social Point, GameDuell, and various others within the mobile gaming industry. FunPlus will be looking to its new hire to help them reach out to players and connect them with the numerous games the company has across its multiple channels.

New opportunities

Vice president of publishing (Europe & Latin America) for FunPlus, Enric Cabestany, spoke about the recent hire and possibilities of future additions to the team saying “Jacob’s extensive experience and knowledge of UA and Marketing will be invaluable for us in Barcelona, especially when accessing new audiences and exploring new opportunities for both our players and our games. Our goal is to continue to hire more exceptionally talented people to lead us forward in becoming a key actor on the Barcelona tech scene.”

FunPlus has cemented itself as one of the largest independent mobile games companies in the world, and further additions to its teams only look to strengthen its position. FunPlus made our top 50 game makers list this year. We also recently spoke with the CBO at FunPlus Chris Petrovic about the history of the mobile gaming sector and what is in store for the future of the industry.