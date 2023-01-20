Sandsoft invests $3.25 million in The Tiny Digital Factory

Saudi Arabian game maker Sandsoft Games has announced an investment of $3.25 million in mobile racing and motosport game developer The Tiny Digital Factory (TDF).

This investment represents a significant addition to Sandsoft’s portfolio, and will allow the companies to collaborate on player-first mobile experiences in 2023 and beyond.

Through the partnership, Sandsoft will publish TDF’s games throughout the MENA region, taking advantage of its localisation and marketing capabilities to attract players from throughout the Arab world.

“Investment in The Tiny Digital Factory is an important step in Sandsoft’s investment vision of facilitating gaming studios on their journey to become the leaders in the mobile and web3 gaming space,” said Sandsoft Games Managing Director Abdulaziz Alajlan. “This will also contribute to Saudi Arabia’s positive impact to the global gaming industry, in alignment with the national gaming strategy and Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

“The Tiny Digital Factory’s team has tremendous potential and we are excited to have the opportunity to help drive them forward. We’re thrilled to welcome The Tiny Digital Factory into the Sandsoft Games collective of game makers,” said Sandsoft Games CEO David Fernandez.

“It has a tremendous track record of producing world-class racing games, and is a natural partner for Sandsoft Games as we look to create a lasting legacy of innovative, mobile-first core gaming experiences. The Tiny Digital Factory also shares our philosophy for player-first web3 gaming, where any integration of blockchain needs to deliver unique value for players that can’t be achieved with existing technology. Our new alliance is an ideal match because both teams have the player and gameplay experience at the epicentre of our games.”

Investing in the future

TDF is led by Stéphane Baudet, a veteran of the racing genre who has worked on franchises such as Test Drive Unlimited and V-Rally. Over the past 18 months, the company has developed expertise in web3 and digital ownership in racing games thanks to collaborations with the likes of F1 Delta Time and Revv Racing. The company is currently developing a new web3 racer, Infinite Drive, which includes an official partnership with Aston Martin.

“Sandsoft Games is both a major investor in and supporter of global games industry growth and innovation. The team’s ambition enables us to be even bolder, braver and better in the talent and tech we allocate to bring stunning mobile games to new and enthusiastic audiences. We are singularly impressed with the AAA team in place at Sandsoft, and their player first philosophy which is ingrained in their company from top to bottom,” said Baudet.

We listed Sandsoft Games as one of the MENA region’s top 30 mobile game makers of 2022.