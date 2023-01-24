Mattel163 reveals details about UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup USA and Canada 2023

Mattel163 has released new details about its upcoming esports event, the 2023 UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup USA & Canada. The event consists of monthly tournaments culminating in a grand finale event in November.

Additionally, the company promises the first UNO! Mobile Esports Champion of 2023 will receive $5,000 and a unique Uno! Mobile trophy. Ultimately, Mattel163 plans to give away $50,000 in cash prizes, plus in-game rewards each month. Players will be able to join each month’s tournament. The champion will be crowned during the Annual Grand Finale.

“The hugely successful mobile tournament UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup return,” says Mattel163 in a press release. “Players across the USA and Canada can join in the action for a year packed with wildly unpredictable competitions, huge cash prizes, and tons of in-game rewards.”

Between February and May and July and October, players at level 3 or above in-game can participate in the tournaments. The top two players from each of the eight monthly competitions will be selected to participate in the Grand Finale.

How to Join

To join a tournament, players must tap the ‘Community Cup’ card on Uno! Mobile’s main menu between the 1st and 10th of each month. Players must pay two rounds each day to progress in tournaments during the event. Monthly champions will be chosen via live stream on UNO! Mobile’s official YouTube channel.

“With an easy-to-pick-up classic UNO format and added unpredictable fun, whether you are a UNO veteran or new to the game, you can participate in UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup USA & Canada 2023 and have a chance to become UNO! Mobile eSports Champion of the Year,” the company adds.

Players can download Uno! Mobile via the App Store and Google Play for free. Mattel163 promises to announce more activities later in the year.

This article was first published on BeyondGames.biz.