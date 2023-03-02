Room 8 Group unveils trailer and cinematic production studio Heroic

Room 8 Group has unveiled Heroic, a new studio focused on high-end trailer production for mobile, PC, and console titles.

Heroic previously operated as the Trailers & Cinematics unit within Room 8 Studio. Its formation as a full-fledged studio sees it join Room 8 Studio, PUGA Studios, Massive Black, Dragons Lake, and Solid Bash under the Room 8 Group umbrella. Heroic will be a part of the group’s Art Service Line.

The studio is led by Head of CG Sandy Heslop, who brings more than 20 years of experience in VFX, previsualisation art, and 3D animation across games, film, TV, and advertising.

“Overseeing the expansion of the Trailers & Cinematics Unit of Room 8 Studio into a full-fledged brand has been an exciting journey,” said Heslop. “Heroic has an extensive roadmap for 2023-2025, with plans to work with the latest cloud technologies to enhance our capabilities, as well as support the workflows and pipelines. Being part of such a creative environment full of ambitious, talented, experienced artists is exhilarating, and I am proud to have the privilege of managing the studio’s creative processes.”

A Heroic journey

Heroic’s team consists of over 40 employees specialising in in-game cutscenes, cinematic trailers, and CG. The team has worked with over 15 publishers 450 trailers for 25 games, with a project list that includes Empires and Puzzles, Outfire, and Power Rangers: Legacy Wars.

“With the new brand launched and two large M&A deals closed in 2022, Room 8 Group proved that we are capable of growing and strengthening our positions in the video game industry despite the global instabilities,” said Room 8 Group chairman Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi. “In 2023, we do not intend to slow down and launching a new brand focused on CG and high-end trailer production is only the first step. The team of impassioned experienced artists and storytellers we gathered at Heroic is really one of the strongest in the industry. I have to doubt that in a few years’ time, Heroic is set to become a household name in trailer production.”

“Last year was one of the most significant for Room 8 Group in terms of art production,” said Room 8 Group CEO Anna Kozlova. “Firstly, we have arrived at the point where our Art Service Line was capable of providing end-to-end art production of any complexity. Secondly, we were significantly boosted by the addition of two studios to the Group’s family of brands. Now, with Heroic’s launch, our Art Service Line truly becomes one of the best creative crews in the game industry, excelling at all contemporary visual art genres, forms, and mediums.”

Last month, industry veteran Matthew Zoern was appointed head of studio at Studio Bash.