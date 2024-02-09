Room 8 Group expands with PUGA and Massive Black integration

Game developer Room 8 has finalized its integration of PUGA and Massive Black into the Room 8 Studio brand. The move represents their aims to strengthen the group's global presence as it aims to expand its services across the globe.

The integration is expected to streamline processes, foster innovation and expedite project delivery. The company says its goal is to make an impact in the gaming industry by cultivating a “community of collaborative expertise."

Julien Proux, executive vice president of art, Room 8 Group says, “The integration of PUGA, Massive Black and Room 8 Studio under one banner is more than a name change; it represents our evolution towards one unified, global force to deliver better-fitted complex solutions for our partners."

Reorganising services

The brand integration also restructures Room 8 Group's offerings into the following divisions: Dragons Lake for PC & Console Game Development Solutions, Solid Bash for Mobile Game Development Solutions, Room 8 Studio for Game Art Solutions, Heroic for Trailers & Cinematics Production, and Quality Solutions provided by Room 8 Group.

“This move aims to enhance knowledge sharing, encourage new experiences, and boost collaboration on joint projects, thereby improving our game development output," said Room 8 Group CEO Anna Kozlova. “We continue to enrich our creative process and strengthen our ability to uniquely address challenges."

Room 8 also partnered with Zebra AI in 2023 to become Zibra AI's integration partner and get access to the company's AI-based solutions.