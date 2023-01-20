Matthew Zoern appointed Head of Studio at Solid Bash

Developer Solid Bash has announced that former VP of games, Matthew Zoern, has been appointed to the role of Head of Studio. Zoern joined parent company Room 8 Group in 2020, and was instrumental in the transformation of its games division into Solid Bash with a focus on mobile platforms.

“Becoming Head of Studio at Solid Bash is an honour for me. Over the last few years, the Solid Bash team has worked with over 90 clients, helping breathe life into almost 130 titles,” said Zoern. “Knowing how many more great games are on the way, seeing the passion our team pours into them, and having the privilege of leading them is unbelievable.”

“I appreciate the mutual work we did with Lana over the years, and I am dedicated to staying true to Solid Bash’s key principle—that outstanding games should not be limited by screen size.”

Zoern replaces former Head of Studio Lana Savytska, who is leaving the role after four years.

“My journey with the Solid Bash team has been fantastic, and I am glad I was a part of it. I feel certain that the studio has an extraordinary future ahead,” said Savytska. “Matthew Zoern is an experienced and accomplished leader, passionate about gaming—so there’s no doubt that as the Head of Studio he will achieve great results. Looking back at the past 4.5 years, I am thankful to everyone at Solid Bash and Room 8 Group for the challenges we overcame together, moments of joy we shared, and the games we helped create!”

“Destined for success”

”Over the last two years, Solid Bash considerably enhanced the quality of full-cycle expertise—to a large extent thanks to Matthew Zoern,” said Room 8 Group chairman Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi. “His vast knowledge of the mobile game industry allowed the studio to focus on its niche with laser precision and increase the scale of projects we work on. On top of that, Matthew Zoern effectively restructured pitch and prototype teams operations, leading to a 3x increase in success rates.”

“The studio led by an experienced professional who knows the industry inside and out is destined for success. I am certain that Solid Bash will continue achieving great results with Matthew Zoern at the helm, and will go on to work on the mobile titles adored by everyone.”

“Lana Savytska’s leadership has been crucial for defining and crystallizing the vision behind Solid Bash. The studio’s growth and the many great co-developed games are the results of her management. The Room 8 Group family of brands feels grateful for the years of mutual work.”

Last year, Room 8 Group pledged its net profits for 2022 to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.