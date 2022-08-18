Room 8 Group introduces mobile game development brand Solid Bash

Room 8 Group have announced the establishment of Solid Bash, a new brand focusing on mobile game development.

Solid Bash is made up of 160 specialists, and is the first brand within the group to form the Mobile Service Line. The team will be led by gaming industry veterans: Matthew Zoern will assume the position of VP of games, Benjamin Troy Drysdale will take the role of head of technology, Benjamin Paquette has been named as head of creative, and Jerome Boulton is head of production.

“Seeing new brands created within the Group is a phenomenal experience, showcasing the growth of our company. Staying inventive, brave, and open to new challenges allowed the Games Division to constantly evolve and diversify our approaches,” said Room 8 Group chairman Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi.

“Solid Bash establishment is a natural next step and an exciting new page in our 11-year history. With numerous outstanding clients already working with Room 8 Group, and so many potential partners we aim to cooperate with, I am sure that Solid Bash has a great and promising future”

As part of the game division of Room 8 Group, the Solid Bash team cooperated with over 90 clients, and has built a portfolio of 126 developed, co-developed, and ported titles, including the critically acclaimed What Remains of Edith Finch from Annapurna.

“Over the years, our team has been co-developing exceptional mobile games for our partners as the Games Division of Room 8 Group,” said Room 8 Group head of Mobile Service Line Lana Savitskaya. “Solid Bash establishment is a logical continuation of the Group’s strategic development. This move will give Mobile Service Line possibility to experiment, further strengthen the expertise, and be focused on delivering outstanding experience for players.”

“While Solid Bash is a new brand, the people that became its foundation are the team of dedicated Room 8 Group professionals creating first-class mobile games for 11 years now.”