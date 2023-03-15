S8UL partners with Krafton to launch Road to Valor: Empires in India

Indian esports organisation S8UL has announced a first of its partnership with Krafton to bring PVP strategy title Road to Valor: Empires to India.

The companies hope that the launch will help boost the growth of India’s gaming ecosystem, offering a valuable opportunity for both India’s esports sector and gamers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Krafton for the Indian launch of Road to Valor: Empires, and we're optimistic about the impact this game can have on the Indian gaming industry," said S8UL co-owners Animesh Agarwal & Lokesh Jain. "Our Indian gaming community is highly competitive, and we're excited to see how they take to Road to Valor.

“As talent partners, we are all set to provide all necessary support to showcase the game to the Indian audience and create opportunities for all Indian gamers, streamers, and esports players. With Krafton, we have planned a lot of fun surprises in-game and through our gamers. Both our organisations have been dedicated to gaming in India, and we are grateful to come together with Krafton and do this.”

Bold new partnerships

"S8UL has been at the forefront of revolutionising the gaming landscape in India. We are happy to partner with them for Road To Valor: Empires and are confident that this partnership will manifest into creating greater opportunities for the industry and further drive the popularity of gaming in India," said KRAFTON India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn.

"Road To Valor: Empires is our first casual game for the Indian market and we are keen on publishing more such India-specific games in the future. We are very excited to have worked with our talented studio, Dreamotion, to bring an authentic strategy experience in a casual format for Indians. With the addition of Hindi as a language option and unique curated features, we hope players have a great time exploring the world of mythical and historical civilisations."

Road to Valor: Empires is now available in India on both Google Play and the App Store.

We listed Krafton as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.