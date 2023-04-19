PG Connects Seattle is a month away – here’s all you need to know ahead of our return to the States!

Our Seattle conference is just a month away now, and this is the perfect time for you to make the most of all the amazing deals on offer and learn more about what we have in store for you this May.

We’re making our grand return to our favourite U.S. city next month and we could not be more thrilled! This May 16th to 17th, PG Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Along with all this amazing content, our industry-renowned matchmaking opportunities are back. This includes our popular Big Indie Pitch Competitions, Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector. A focus for this conference is diving into new technologies, particularly AI and Web3 and their impact on the games industry, to reflect the most up-and-coming industry trends that you need to know about in 2023.

Want to know more? Here’s a few details about PG Connects Seattle that you may not be aware of yet that make it all the more of a unique, unforgettable experience for our attendees! Keep reading to find out why 97% of our conference attendees would recommend the conference to a colleague and why they keep coming back…

Find your next great opportunity or recruit great talent at the Careers Zone!

Jobseekers and businesses looking for fantastic talent to join their team, this one’s for you. The Careers Zone, a free dedicated recruitment fair, is running alongside day two of the conference on May 17th that puts jobseekers in touch with recruiters from the games industry looking for qualified talent. If you’re a jobseeker looking to take the next exciting step in your career in the games industry, you absolutely won’t want to miss this free opportunity to connect with recruiters and enjoy FULL complimentary access to the conference. There will also be a jobs board where companies can post current openings. This is a fantastic opportunity for recruiters to find dedicated talent that’s actively looking for work in the games industry and investing in themselves, it’s the place to find remarkable talent that’s ready to take on their next great challenge.

Recruiters can get involved by emailing the event organisers directly at support@pgconnects.com.

Jobseekers can apply for a free jobseeker ticket by filling out this form.

Incredible competition opportunity for indie developers to attend the show for free!

About 70% of Pocket Gamer Connects attendees are gamemakers, and we are always excited to open up more opportunities for indies to join us. We are one of the biggest indie-supporting events worldwide and we are thrilled to get to champion the incredible developers that are the lifeblood of the games industry. You can secure your ticket as an indie developer at a discounted rate and book a table at our industry-leading indie expo area, but we set aside a handful of tickets so that indie developers who may not be able to afford the tickets have a shot at attending the show for free and demo their games, as well.

If that sounds like you, you have a chance to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 completely for free and even get expo space in our indie-dedicated expo area to demo your game. All you need to do to sign up for our competition is to fill out this form, and if you’re one of the lucky winners, you will be contacted by a member of our team with all the details on how to register your FREE tickets to our show! To qualify, you or your company MUST be a small indie games studio (fewer than 10 staff, independent, your main focus is developing games) to be considered.

Network after hours at the Global Connects Party!

PG Connects networking doesn’t stop when the sun goes down. Our Global Connects Party is our highly anticipated, industry-leading afterparty event on Day 1 of the conference that allows all PG Connects Seattle attendees to let their hair down after a long day of meetings and conferencing and network in a more casual setting.

It’s the perfect way to unwind after the first day, and the drinks are on us for the evening! Come sail the drink-fuelled seas of mobile gaming camaraderie with us and keep checking back for the full details on this casual networking opportunity.

Keeping your health and safety in mind

The health and safety of our attendees is our top priority, and as a result, we’re approaching this event with specific guidelines to ensure everyone feels safe and has a great experience at the show.

This includes encouraging attendees to use good judgement and respect other attendees over the course of the conference, hand sanitiser stations, enhanced cleaning and disinfection in progress through the event, as well as a traffic light lanyard system which reminds attendees to respect comfort levels.

Lanyard system

Red : Two-metre social distancing preferred, no physical contact.

: Two-metre social distancing preferred, no physical contact. Amber : Happy to be within groups and have conversations but prefer no physical contact.

: Happy to be within groups and have conversations but prefer no physical contact. Green: Comfortable with physical contact, for example handshakes.

For more information on how PG Connects keeps attendees’ health in mind through COVID-19, read further on our policy here.

An unmissable hotel offer

Don’t want to deal with the hassle of finding the most affordable, convenient accommodation for the show? If you’d like to take one more thing off your plate, we have a fantastic hotel offer that you won’t want to miss. Make the most of your time at the conference and minimise your time spent travelling between the conference and your accommodation through booking directly with our hotel partner, which also happens to be the home of our conference, so all the action of PG Connects Seattle will be taking place just floors beneath your feet.

The luxurious Grand Hyatt Seattle has been home to our Seattle conference since last year, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with this spectacular hotel once more. Beyond just having the conference right on your doorstep and offering you the opportunity to be surrounded by fellow Connects attendees that are booking using this hotel offer as we speak, this luxurious hotel is an incredible place to stay during your visit to Seattle overall. It’s set in the heart of Downtown Seattle and puts the iconic Space Needle landmark, the infamous Pike Place Market and the shopping mecca of Pine Street all just steps from the hotel. It’s a marvellous place to stay, and we have a fabulous offer you won’t want to miss – rooms are limited, though, and many of our attendees are already getting their rooms booked, so we highly encourage you to book your room today to avoid disappointment!

Get complimentary access to our meeting scheduling platform early

We like to give our attendees ample time to connect, and this means making sure that you can book your meetings ahead of time so that when conference time arrives, all you have to do is actually attend them. Unlike other conferences, PG Connects offers a complimentary meeting scheduling system that puts you in touch with all registered attendees so you can book one-on-one meetings with incredible brands all in the system. The MeetToMatch platform will be going live a few weeks ahead of the actual conference to give our attendees the chance to start connecting and scheduling one-to-one meetings with top brands and attendees, and our registered attendees will be the first to be notified so they can jump in and start scheduling meetings straight away! With only a few weeks to go, you won’t want to miss being one of the first to sign up and make sure you secure the meetings you’d like.

The sophisticated MeetToMatch platform allows you to:

Set up a profile so other attendees know you are open to meeting and networking

Browse attendees and companies who will be present at PG Connects Seattle

Showcase products and services on your profile page

Request and accept meetings with other attendees both on-site and virtually

Access live stream links to watch talks and seminars across two conference days

Access recordings of all speaker sessions post-event

Get ahead of the game and start scheduling your meetings as possible!

Save up to $180 on your ticket when you book today!

You found this article just in time to make the most of our Midterm offer! You can save up to $180 on your ticket to PG Connects Seattle when you book your ticket today, and you’ll want to make sure you secure your seat soon to make sure you’re the first to get notified when our MeetToMatch platform goes live. There’s nothing like having your accommodation and meetings sorted and sit back and relax knowing that you secured an amazing deal on your tickets to the show – so don’t wait any longer! Head over to our website and book your ticket now.