Meet the brilliant star speakers of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle!

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is next month, and our speaker line-up is shaping up to be one of our best yet!
If you haven’t heard, we’re coming back to the States next month on May 16th to 17th, and we can’t wait to return to our favourite U.S. city for this show. PG Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more and today, we’re giving you a glimpse into the fantastic speakers that are joining us this summer. Along with all this amazing content, our industry-renowned matchmaking opportunities are back. This includes our popular Big Indie Pitch Competitions, Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector. A focus for this conference is diving into new technologies, particularly AI and Web3 and their impact on the games industry, to reflect the most up-and-coming industry trends that you need to know about in 2023.
Haven’t gotten your ticket to the conference yet? Now is the perfect time to secure your seat at our Seattle show next month, but the clock is ticking! Our Midterm offer is only available for a limited time, so don’t wait! Secure your ticket and save up to $180 while you still can.
No PG Connects conference is ever complete without an all-star speaker lineup, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share with you just a few names from the fantastic 150 speakers gracing our stages and discussing their brilliant insights with us at our Seattle conference. Keep on reading for a sneak peek at the stellar speaker line-up of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle and the themed track they will feature in.
The Developer Toolkit
- Dayan Paul, Masquerade Media Inc
- Ilya Eremeev, The Games Fund
- Richard Rouse III, Paranoid Productions
Global Trends
- Maria Kochmola, The Games Fund
- Taewon Yun, Super Evil Megacorp
- Shai Samet, kidSAFE Seal Program
Ad Insights
- Matt Sharpe, Zynga Studio E
- Ryan Anderson, DoubleDown Interactive
- Cj Peters, Konsole Kingz LLC
The Growth Track
- Carol Miu, PeopleFun
- Josh Burns, FunPlus
Incredible Indies
- Houston Howard, One 3 Creative
- Scott Prather, Rogue Games
- Athena Peters, Rainbow Unicorn Games / Mobile Game Doctor
AI Advances
- Yaprak DeCarmine, Game Jolt
- Renee Gittins, IGDA / Phoenix Labs
Data Deep Dive
- Shirley Roberson, Hughes Media Law Group
Monetizer
- Athena Peters, Rainbow Unicorn Games / Mobile Game Doctor
- Josh Nilson, Eastside Games
Tech Trends
- PJ Accetturo, Battle Island
- Chris Taylor, Kanoogi
- Desiree Dickerson, THNDR GAMES
Game Maker Insights
- David Mullich, ArtCenter College of Design
- Leanne Loombe, Netflix Games
- James Mayo, 8 Circuit Studios
Game Dev Stories
- Scott Moscatelli, Devsisters
- Kathy Shin, Activision Blizzard King
- Tim Cullings, Global Game Jam / Seattle Indies
NFT Know-how
- Douglas Ferguson, Ravenous Wolf, Inc
- Chris Jones, Lucid Games Ltd
- Mitch Zamara, Million on Mars Inc.
Metaverse Magic
- Linda Jiang, Superpower Labs
- Andrew Howell, Material10
- Fazri Zubair, Lucid Sight, Inc
Blockchain Boost
- Theresia Le Battistini, Fashion League - Finfin Play
- Carina Kom, PVP Guild
- Christian Calderon, GAMEJAM
Roundtables
- Jon Radoff, Beamable
- Ed Fries, 1Up Ventures
- Mary Sorrenti, GAME PILL
Book your ticket now!
Join us in Seattle this May! You can currently secure your spot using our special Midterm discount and save up to $180 on your ticket. This is only available for a super limited time so don’t wait – head over to our official event website and secure your seat now.
An unmissable hotel offer
As last year, the conference takes place at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Seattle. To avoid the hassle of booking accommodation as well as travel, we have partnered with the hotel to provide our attendees an unmissable discount in the most convenient hotel you can find – you will have the conference right at your doorstep by staying here. You can book a room in the hotel at a special rate here.