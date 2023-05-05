Magmic uses ChatGPT to power Hasbro’s Scattergories

Mobile developer Magmic has announced that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been integrated into its game Hasbro’s Scattergories in its latest update, which it says will help create more dynamic categories and allow for more intuitive answers.

“The latest update of the official Scattergories Mobile App integrates OpenAI’s ChatGPT,” said CEO Mohammad Agha. “With nearly four million installs since its launch, the biggest hurdle for our developers has been keeping the answer database up to date and complete.

“Now, with the power of AI, Scattergories can compare answers against a knowledge base beyond anything developers could create themselves, making this a literal ‘game changer’ for Scattergories and our hundreds of mobile games. We're currently testing the ChatGPT integration and plan to continue with it based on the success of the upcoming updates.”

The onslaught of AI

Magmic’s partnership with Hasbro began in 2015, and since then Scattergories has been downloaded over 2.5 million times, with players taking part in over 60 million gameplay sessions. The game has reached the number one spot in both trivia and word game charts worldwide, as well as the number five spot in the USA’s board game charts.

“Although we have hundreds of thousands of answers in our database, we still did not have all of the answers that the ChatGPT integration affords as there's often new correct answers every day. ChatGPT is going to ‘up the game’ and continue to enhance the mobile gaming experience for players,” said Magmic Co-Founder and CTO Joshua Ostrowalker.

The use of AI in game creation, and other forms of media, has become more common in recent years, to some degree of controversy. ChatGPT in particular has seen the greatest amount of adoption with users using it for everything from the creation of their own screenplays, novels, or essays.

Last month, we asked industry experts about the potential of AI in game creation.