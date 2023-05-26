Angry Birds Journey soars to new heights in latest update

Angry Birds Journey has unveiled Update 3.3.0, shaking up the meta of one of Rovio’s most successful games.

The new update does away with the linear, level-based visual progression that the game has used so far, instead using a new seasonal lobby screen image, which players can complete by collecting tickets in-game, either by completing levels or taking part in in-game events. These images will change every month, and players can unlock additional tokens by completing levels on their first attempt.

The update also introduces a range of new features for Journey Pass holders, such as exclusive seasonal carts, a new avatar frame, and additional lives. One particularly notable addition is Gaia’s Vault, where players can trade seasonal tokens for in-game currency, and which Journey Pass holders can unlock at the end of a season.

Big changes

The seasonal features unlock after players reach level 40, having experienced the new first-time user experience which features three different lands - Ancient Ruins, Rocky Canyons, and Sacred Springs.

As part of the update the game has rebuilt the game’s first 300 levels, as well as introducing new checkpoints to offer a fresh experience.

Rovio is one of the biggest and most recognisable names in the mobile gaming industry, with the Angry Birds franchise standing at the top of the pecking order. Notably Angry Birds Journeys returned the series to its slingshot-based roots, after a seven-year period where each new game explored different genres. Discussing the game, Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand stated “"We believe Angry Birds Journey has something to love for long-time Angry Birds fans, but is also more accessible and thus a great entry point for those who have never experienced the classic slingshot games.”

The introduction of these new elements therefore serves to further differentiate it from the likes of Angry Birds and Angry Birds 2 even as it doubles down on familiar mechanics.

We listed Rovio as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.

