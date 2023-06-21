Yahaha launches AI driven, cross platform co-creation tool

Game creation platform Yahaha is set to launch a new AI driven mobile cro-creation feature to their Co-Create platform.

The new feature will, according to Yahaha, allow developers to create no-code titles accelerated by AI. The company is focused on integrating the use of user generated content (UGC) as well as supporting the use of the feature across a variety of platforms, including mobile, PC, Mac and more. The company is set to “prioritise a no-coding requirement” and further expand on this focus with the new tool.

According to Yahaha’s official description of the feature, “The platform boasts many advanced capabilities, including a seamless UI, easy to use functionality, stability, and interactivity, enabling users to develop and experience games more efficiently. Yahaha's voice chat feature creates an ideal co-creation place for game developers, and its drag-and-drop functionality makes it extremely user-friendly. Real-time cloud storage and one-click sharing provide the smoothest game experience, with an environment tailored for cooperation and communication among players.”

Interest & investment

Yahaha’s promised features and game platform have drawn a variety of investors, with the product launching into beta earlier this month. The company has also announced a number of partnerships with studios such as 3D model marketplace CGTrader and Synty Studios who also boast a large-scale asset library.

The focus on AI in this new feature is not surprising as it has become a hugely debated and heated topic, but one that many see unrivalled potential for game creation in the future. Yahaha already boasts a theoretically massive asset library from established studios, so it isn’t clear how much AI will take the place of this content if at all.

In 2022 we spoke to developer relations lead at Yahaha, Patty Toledo, about the potential of user generated content in game development. “I think the future of UGC is multiplatform from the get-go,” she said. “The creators must be able to reach everybody, everywhere, at any time. And the more advanced the technology becomes, the more social and open the platforms will need to be. Roblox opened the doors, but the innovation is just starting. There is a lot to explore yet.”