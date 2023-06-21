Game acceleration platform Homa launches new physical and digital magazine

For all those who have lamented the death of physical media for gaming, rejoice! Because at least one company, Homa, is making the jump from digital and back to paper - with the new Homa Mag.

Announcing the venture on LinkedIn, Homa have said the first edition will include an interview with CEO of Sybo, the company behind Subway Surfers, Mathias Gredal Nørvig, as well as a feature by Deconstructor of Fun around the pros and cons of using artificial intelligence for art generation. The first issue can be accessed digitally via your browser at its official website, or email them to request a physical copy.

And joining the Homa celebration, the team recently announced that their title Ammo Fever now boasts more than 5 million downloads.

Paper chase

The decision to offer a glossy new physical format for gaming news, with an eye on design is certainly an eye-catching move that helps set Homa's apart. Rounding up their news into a regular package gives them a great platform to feature their message and the provision for a print edition is sure to have plenty of subscribers seeking what could be a rare keepsake in times to come. Here's hoping the exclusive nature of the magazine and it's production values continue to draw in big names to contribute.

In order to find out about the new digital and print venture we spoke with co-founder and CRO of Homa, Olivier La Bas, about the making of this very special project.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you tell us a little about the Homa mag? Who is it by and what’s the intention behind it?

Olivier La Bas: Homa Mag is a bi-annual magazine. Available for free both online and print. This is an exclusive piece of content for the mobile gaming ecosystem that provides sharp insights, insightful interviews and fun content, helping the audience learn things, get tips and stimulate their creativity.

Why take this approach to get your message out rather than newer avenues like social media?

Having a physical version of the magazine aims to increase the discoverability of the content & bring a more qualitative approach to educational content for developers.

Who designed it?

We have co-designed it with avapond.

Will it be a regular release? And what can we look forward to in the future?

Yes, you'll have one magazine per semester. You can expect new industry leader guests, deeper tips & tricks and fresh case studies of game successes.

And anything else new and cool at Homa? What's going on with you right now that you can share with us?

Homa is still hiring aggressively to sustain its growth with 50+ positions open. That's the main message I can pass on right now.