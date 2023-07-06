Catappult achieves record-breaking $7.4m GMV and more than $240 ARPPU

Catappult, the leading alternative mobile gaming distribution and monetisation platform, achieved remarkable success in May 2023, solidifying its position as the ultimate partner for game developers and publishers seeking global reach and unparalleled distribution and monetisation capabilities.

Catappult's exceptional performance in May 2023 is a testament to its commitment to driving the future of the industry and its focus on user experience and innovation. With an astounding Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $7.4 million and an impressive Average Revenue Per Paying User (ARPPU) of over $240, Catappult continues to redefine the mobile gaming industry.

"Our record-breaking GMV and ARPPU figures in May 2023 demonstrate the impact we have in enabling developers to reach their fullest potential," said Ealing Ng, Director of Business Development at Catappult. "At Catappult, we believe in providing developers with total freedom and power to succeed in the global gaming landscape. With Catappult, developers can overcome barriers and unlock new horizons in mobile game distribution and monetisation."

GamesHub in the US boosts Catappult’s unparalleled distribution and monetisation capabilities

Catappult's success naturally flows from its extensive network, which includes over 430 million users and partnerships with more than 20 alternative app stores, such as Aptoide, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. In addition to this impressive global reach, Catappult has recently expanded its distribution capabilities in the vital US market.

Catappult, in collaboration with Digital Turbine, has launched GamesHub, a highly curated environment for premium app discovery. Integrated into Verizon’s and UScelullar’s platforms, GamesHub is specifically designed to drive recurring, long-lasting engagement among users, delivering a superior gaming experience and higher revenue generation.

As part of DT Hub, Digital Turbine's alternative mobile growth suite, GamesHub empowers mobile carriers to create an engaging, end-to-end store-like experience for their mobile gaming audiences. This innovative solution unlocks a scalable alternative growth opportunity for app developers seeking to engage US audiences.

With Catappult's distribution expertise and Digital Turbine's powerful growth suite, developers around the world can now tap into the vast potential of the US market, further expanding their reach and revenue opportunities.

Streamlined integration for enhanced developer experience

Catappult offers the easiest and quickest integration system in the industry, allowing developers to bypass complex onboarding processes and instantly start distributing, promoting and monetising their games. This streamlined approach ensures developers can focus on what they do best - creating exceptional gaming experiences - while Catappult handles the distribution logistics.

"We understand the importance of a simple, frictionless integration for developers to focus on creating exceptional gaming experiences," added Ealing Ng. "That's why Catappult offers one of the easiest and quickest integration systems in the industry. With Catappult, developers can quickly start distributing, promoting, and monetising their games while leaving the distribution logistics to us."

Optimised monetisation solutions

Catappult also provides comprehensive tools and support to maximise the monetisation potential of developers' games. Its One-Step Payment (OSP) method and Catappult Native Android Billing SDK offer powerful monetisation solutions that optimise revenue streams and deliver a smooth user experience.

Then, of course, with Catappult developers can enjoy a revenue share of up to 85 percent, surpassing industry standards from other big players and maximizing developers’ earnings while ensuring a hassle-free payment experience for users.

Catappult's record-breaking achievements in May 2023 and its strategic partnerships emphasise its commitment to revolutionising the mobile gaming industry. Developers and publishers looking to maximise their global reach and monetisation potential can join the Catappult community today.

About Catappult

With over 430 million users, Catappult is the leading alternative mobile gaming distribution and monetisation platform, connecting developers with more than 20 alternative app stores and providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed. With the easiest, quickest integration system in the industry, Catappult allows developers to avoid complex multiple onboarding processes and immediately start distributing, promoting, and monetising their games. This strong focus on user experience and innovation is a key part of Catappult's commitment to driving the future of the mobile gaming industry. For more information about Catappult and its services, visit www.catappult.io.