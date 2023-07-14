Dive into Web3, artificial intelligence and the evolution of games at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

This September 12th-13th, our Pocket Gamer Connects b2b games industry conference series is returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming. Get ready for another year of unforgettable expert led-sessions, unparalleled networking opportunities and industry-leading matchmaking opportunities.

Helsinki is widely regarded as a cutting-edge mobile gaming production hub and due to its robust technology sector, favourable government initiatives and a flourishing startup environment, the city has become a prime destination not only for mobile, PC and console gaming development but also as key location within the industry for the emergence and growth of innovative technologies including AI, Web3 and virtual reality.

We’ll be covering all these topics along with the fundamentals of raising investment, launching and growing successful games and showcasing the tools and services that support them. Indeed, with over 30 hours of content from 150+ speakers across 17 tracks, there will be something to inspire and inform all comers to the conference.

Keep reading to find out exactly what you can expect to hear from our stellar speaker lineup, or book your ticket today while our Early Bird offer is still available to save up to £330 on your ticket to this unmissable conference.

Theme: "Future Tech: Web3, XR & AI"

With a focus on Web3, AI and the metaverse, these tracks look ahead to disruptive technologies and platforms now and next. Discover the future of gaming and society through AI, blockchain, the metaverse, and Web3. These technologies will revolutionise gameplay, enable player ownership of in-game assets, and create immersive virtual reality experiences. Embrace the possibilities as these advancements shape the way we interact, connect, and experience digital worlds.

Tracks under this theme

Virtual Visions:

Enter the exciting world of virtual reality and augmented reality, featuring cutting-edge insights that redefine the possibilities of this rapidly evolving VR/AR/XR scene.

Web3 Wonders:

What's next for the blockchain gaming scene? Dive deeper into the techniques and strategies that are shaping this growing market

Mapping the Metaverse:

Get the most out of the modern metaverse! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment

AI Advances:

From art to scriptwriting and programming: machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate.

Building on Blockchain:

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

Theme: The Business of Games

Prepare your games business for success with tips, tricks and insider secrets from industry experts across the globe. The global games industry is the biggest entertainment medium on the planet and growing every year (to $200bn in 2023). These tracks probe the strategies and techniques involved to help your games (or game adjacent) business flourish - whether it's the latest advertising or monetisation techniques, fund-raising trends and tips or growth hacking!

Tracks under this theme:

Alternative Revenue Models:

Delve into alternative approaches aimed at enhancing your revenue generation capabilities.

Ad Insights:

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

Monetiser:

Gain in-depth, detailed and actionable insights from experts when it comes to in-game advertising and learn how to maximise revenue from your game.

Show Me The Money:

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Theme: A Global Industry

Building local to global sustainable companies and an industry to be proud of, while looking to the future and the next generation of game makers. Discover the latest insights into the regional and global games landscape. Delve into key trends and innovations that are revolutionising games, and gain a competitive edge with insider knowledge of the Nordic market and international stage. Discover innovations and business success stories, from a local and international market perspective, to grow indies and keep ahead in this dynamic, ever-evolving industry.

Tracks under this theme

Finest Finland:

Facts, figures and insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from Finland and beyond.

Global Trends:

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Incredible Indies:

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Industry Visions + Values:

How to build a better games industry and aspire to a more positive future for everyone.

Be inspired with essential tips and tricks to grow your business and plan for the future

Theme: Knowledge Sharing

Be inspired with essential tips and tricks to grow your business and plan for the future. Get the latest on the growth of the industry with the lowdown on the surge in PC and Console, the cutting edge technology in the multiplayer area plus a host of other tips and tricks to keep your business at the forefront of this continuously developing industry

Tracks under this theme

Big Screen Gaming:

PC and console gaming has experienced a surge in popularity and recognition. Learn about these changes and what game marketers should be doing now.

The Growth Track:

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Mastering Multiplayer:

Multiplayer games dominate the charts - but what tips, technology and secret sauce can help you compete!

The Developer Toolkit:

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Grab your ticket now and don’t miss out

Our awesome Early Bird ticket discount is only available for a limited time, but you can still get the best possible value for the lowest price. Book your ticket today and save up to £330 while you still can.