Your pocket guide to attending Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this September!

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, the highly anticipated b2b games industry conference, will be upon us in one month's time and now is the time to read up on everything you can look forward to at the conference, in the city and start making arrangements accordingly.

If you’re not up to date on what’s going on, this September 12-13, Pocket Gamer Connects is making an exciting, highly anticipated return to Helsinki. Europe’s favourite mobile gaming conference has been a staple in Helsinki for many years, after the incredible success of last year's conference we’re coming back bigger and better. We’re welcoming over 1,600 games industry professionals from all around the globe to Helsinki for two days full of networking opportunities and game-changing insights from our brilliant speakers. Filling 20 wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, they will share their expert insight on everything from monetisation models and new markets, to industry trends and predictions and the most current information on artificial intelligence, the metaverse, web3 and much more.

As conference time draws nearer, we want to make sure conference attendees have plenty of time to be equipped with everything they plan on doing in the city, Helsinki’s a vibrant, bustling metropolis, so be sure to make the necessary preparations and have the time of your life upon arrival! Here’s all you need to know about this incredible destination and what you can do during your stay.

The Finnish games industry is on the rise

Helsinki established itself as the spiritual home of mobile gaming for a reason, but has made strides advancing into PC platforms and embracing new technologies and innovations. Finland is experiencing continued growth with an increasing number of small and medium-sized companies entering the market and an estimated 500 - 1300 new studio positions to open over the next 2 years.

Beyond the numbers, the Finnish government is committed to uphold the title of one of the fastest growing games industries in the world with their active support and sponsorship of start-ups and game studios, setting them up for prosperity and worldly success. Finland is known for a unique working culture of openness, where game developers are encouraged to approach anyone regardless of job title or position to foster a collaborative, mutually beneficial work environment. There is no place quite like Finland, and in fact Helsinki, to find such an abundance of opportunities for collaboration – the best time to explore this territory and get involved is as soon as you possibly can!

Book your accommodation now

We know just how stressful it can be to come to a new city and figure out where the most safe, affordable and convenient accommodation is, and we want to help make the accommodation booking process as simple and cost-efficient as possible for our attendees. If you’d like to stay in a safe, affordable and convenient accommodation that is Pocket Gamer-approved and is close to the venue, we have set up a hotel map that also grants registered attendees access to preferential rates. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to book both your conference ticket and your accommodation at the best possible rates early.

Enjoy Finland’s only metropolis!

Beyond being a hotspot for the gaming industry, the capital of Finland is the country’s leading industrial city with delightful landscapes by the sea, stunning world-renowned architecture, unparalleled designs and more. Fully take advantage of joining us in Finland’s one and only metropolis by making sure you leave time to bask in the beauty and endless opportunities this gorgeous destination offers. Here are just a few of the many things you places you can visit in Helsinki outside of the conference:

Take a boat to the Suomenlinna fortress and wander around the stunning island

Bask in the beauty of the Helsinki Cathedral, one of the best in Europe

Observe the glory of the Temppeliaukio Church, the unparalleled result of a post-war design competition

Pick up some fruit and veg and authentic Finnish cuisine at the historic Old Market Hall

Catch a vintage tram ride and enjoy a tour of all of central Helsinki.

Sit back, relax and enjoy one of the three million saunas in Finland! Did you know sauna’s a finnish word?

Looking for even more things to do in Helsinki outside of conference time? Check out these articles with a wealth of information on anything and everything going on in this incredible, vibrant city:

