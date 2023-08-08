Discover your next great investment opportunity at PG Connects Helsinki this September 12-13

If you haven’t heard, PG Connects is returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming, Helsinki, in 2023 for our biggest event in the city yet. After the massive success of our 2022 show in Helsinki, we are returning to the city at an all-new, bigger venue. The conference will be taking place at Wanha Satama, and this is going to be a show you absolutely won't want to miss. We’re welcoming over 1,600 game industry professionals from all around the globe to Helsinki for two days full of networking opportunities and game-changing insights from 200 expert speakers from all across the games industry. Filling 18 wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, they will share their expert insight on everything from the latest in PC and console, monetisation models and new markets, to industry trends and predictions and the most current information on artificial intelligence, the metaverse, web3 and much more.

It’s the show you know and love in one of our favourite cities, full of opportunities and amazing growth, thanks to the enduring culture of knowledge sharing within the games community. The next instalment in our Pocket Gamer Connects conference series will continue on the Pocket Gamer tradition of curating the ideal opportunity to network and connect to take your business to the next level.

All about Investor Connector

Investor Connector is one of the fringe events happening on day 1 of the conference. We recommend applying as soon as possible, as spaces are limited and not guaranteed.

As an INVESTOR or PUBLISHER, attending PG Connects as part of Investor Connector offers you:

Access to developers through this exclusive fringe event

The opportunity to connect with emerging talent before anyone else

Build valuable connections from the start

Uncover potential business opportunities and new ideas

Curated face-to-face meetings with new indie talent according to YOUR criteria

A fast-track on that next deal!

What Is Investor Connector?

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

PG Connects conferences take pride in actively championing indie developers and their incredible work since 2006. By registering for this opportunity and actively participating, you support the industry's growth, inspire entrepreneurs, and create more opportunities to make business.

How do I sign up?

Make sure you have your ticket to the conference booked (you can secure massive savings using our limited time Mid-Term offer, don't miss out) as you need to be a registered attendee of PG Connects Helsinki to sign up. Then all you have to do is head here and apply for Investor Connector TODAY so you don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity. Keep in mind that the sooner you apply, the higher the chances you will get to participate in our fringe events as there are limited spots available.

Even more fabulous fringe events at PG Connects Helsinki

The Very Big Indie Pitch

Helping indies take their careers to the next level. Here are the pitches you can participate in at our upcoming Helsinki conference:

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)

Tuesday, September 12

The Very Big Indie Pitch (PC + Console Edition)

Wednesday, September 13

Both editions of the Very Big Indie Pitch offer shortlisted developers a chance to impress some of the best experts the industry has to offer (including journalists, publishers, investors, and notable indies), answer questions and gather expert insight on their game.

The winners will also be covered across Steel Media’s network of websites (such as Pocket Gamer and PC Games Insider), making this a great chance to get your game up in lights.

The Big Indie Zone

Part of the exhibition space at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, the Big Indie Zone has been designed to help indie developers connect with investors, publishers and partners. It’s an unmissable opportunity to get your games in front of some of the industry’s most important and influential players from around the world.

Right now, you have the exclusive chance to win complimentary tickets and a free expo table with our exclusive indie developer competition too! Click here to find out more.

Even more chances to win…

The Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award sponsored by Bytebrew.

Our fantastic Big Indie Zone Sponsors ByteBrew are supporting Indies once again with The Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award sponsored by Bytebrew https://bytebrew.io/.

All indie games within the Big Indie Zone are in with the opportunity to take home this accolade voted for by the attendees of PG Connects Helsinki.

Ballot papers will be available from reception, then just try out some games, and cast your vote.

The winner will be announced at the event on Wednesday afternoon in track room 1. Don’t miss out on this chance to support your favourite indie developer!

Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. Find out more here.

