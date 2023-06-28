Ten reasons why you need to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this September!

Looking to join us at a PG Connects conference this year? Now is your chance to book your ticket for our next conference in Europe, and you won’t want to miss your chance to secure incredible savings.

If you haven’t heard, PG Connects is returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming, Helsinki, in 2023 for our biggest event in the city yet. After the massive success of our 2022 show in Helsinki, we are returning to the city at an all-new, bigger venue. The show will be taking place at Wanha Satama, and this is going to be a show you absolutely won't want to miss. We’re welcoming over 1,600 game industry professionals from all around the globe to Helsinki for two days full of networking opportunities and game-changing insights from our 200 brilliant speakers. Filling 15 wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, they will share their expert insight on everything from monetisation models and new markets, to industry trends and predictions and the most current information on artificial intelligence, the metaverse, web3 and much more.

Not sure yet? Read on for ten reasons why you absolutely cannot afford to miss PG Connects Helsinki this year.

1. Countless networking opportunities with 1700+ industry professionals

Connect with the global games industry and expand your network at the leading b2b games industry conference. Our upcoming conference in Helsinki is the perfect place to connect with games industry professionals from over 56 different countries.

2. Leading companies will be there

PG Connects conferences connect you with the biggest names in the industry. Our Helsinki conference is one of our biggest to date, and we look forward to welcoming some of the world’s leading brands to the show. You can expect to see over 700 companies at the show. Some of the fantastic companies who have attended our conferences in the past include…

3. Meet your business match at the show

Our matchmaking event opportunities open doors for meetings with leading investors and publishers. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make career-defining connections, learn more and consider signing up for our matchmaking opportunities:

Publisher SpeedMatch - The Publisher SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated one-hour stint of speed-date style meetings.

Investor Connector - Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

4. Pitch your game to experts

Get real-time feedback on your indie game, press coverage and the opportunity to win awesome prizes. The Very Big Indie Pitch (split into Mobile and PC + Console editions) takes place within Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2023. This unique speed dating format gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with each panel of experts, meaning all entrants will get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too. Think speed-dating for developers and experts, and you get the idea. You can learn more about the events and sign up below:

5. Dedicated indie expo area

Showcase your work or discover the next breakout hit at our dedicated zone for indies. The Big Indie Zone is an exclusive expo area within the conference dedicated to indie developers and their games. All attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for the best indie game at the event as The Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award sponsored by ByteBrew makes a welcome return.

It offers developers the chance to pre-book a 2-day demo table (including conference passes, making this an excellent value option) and present their awesome creation to fellow Connects delegates within a conducive setting.

We are also running an exclusive competition where indie developers can enter a draw and potentially win a free expo table and tickets to attend the conference. You can enter the competition here!

6. Connect with old industry friends and meet new faces!

Enjoy a more casual networking experience at our evening parties. Our Global Connects Party is an industry favourite staple of our conferences, and it takes place on the evening of Day 1. Unwind over complimentary drinks after a long day of conferencing and let the networking continue into the after hours in a more relaxed setting.

7. The industry loves the PG Connects experience!

97% of attendees would recommend Pocket Gamer Connects events to their network. We could not be more proud to consistently deliver high quality b2b networking events that are bringing the global games industry together. This is our biggest show in Finland to date, and we can’t wait to share all we have prepared this September.

8. Schedule your meetings ahead of time

Connect with other attendees through requesting and scheduling meetings through our sophisticated meeting platform MeetToMatch when it goes live a few weeks before the conference kicks off. Sign up today so you’re the first to be notified once you can register for the platform, you won’t want to miss your chance to be one of the first to start scheduling your meetings.

9. Games Forest Club

Reduce your carbon footprint! When you register a PGC Helsinki ticket, we will make a donation to this environmental cause on your behalf. This will go to help preserve a section of forest in Peru and also contribute to offsetting the event’s carbon footprint. Every ticket bought will include a donation to this cause. You can learn more about it and donate here.

10. Secure a fantastic discount of up to £330 when you book today!

Secure your ticket today for all of these incredible benefits to our biggest conference in Finland yet, including a very special discount. There’s countless possibilities to take your career to the next level at this event, so don’t miss out. You can save up to £330 when you book your ticket before July 13th, so don’t wait! Head over to our official conference website and buy your ticket now.

See you in Helsinki!