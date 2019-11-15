Want to speak at a Pocket Gamer Connects event in 2020?

Wherever we are in the world, the Pocket Gamer Connects series of international events presents incredible industry professionals, experts and visionaries as speakers. They share their expertise and knowledge with the rest of the games industry and now it’s your chance to join us as a speaker at our one of our 2020 events!

Pocket Gamer Connects London returns on January 20th and 21st, with debut events Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! 2,800 worldwide games industry professionals will gather at The Brewery to hear 25 wall-to-wall conference tracks, covering a range of topics from monetisation and mobile trends to design in console games and the future of blockchain, delivered by 310 speakers - and you could be one of them.

We’re also heading back to Seattle, Hong Kong, Helsinki and Jordan next year, with dates still to be confirmed.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at our Pocket Gamer Connects shows to get in touch. It’s a great way to raise awareness of your brand and get your message out to a highly targeted audience.

We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:

Influencer marketing

Blockchain/cryptocurrency/ICO

Live ops

Esport

Company culture

Team management

Technical workshops

Diversity

Indie success/failure stories

Business strategy

'Big data'

Game mechanics

Audio design

Game production

Narrative development

Social platform gaming

UX

Talent acquisition

Growth

Monetisation

UA

Financing (particularly real-world 'case studies')

Global markets (data focus)

Publishing principles

Localisation

Piracy

AI/machine learning

If you’d like to share your expertise with our industry audience at any of our events in 2020, or be involved in a panel debate, submit your proposal here or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

Don’t want to speak?

No worries - we’re not all natural born speakers - but you can still get involved. Tickets are on sale now and you could even meet our expert speakers by using our online meeting scheduler, which is free to all attendees!

And if you book now, you can save up to $350 with our Early Bird prices. This discount ends at midnight next Thursday, November 21st. So grab your tickets now!