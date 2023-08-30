Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki: Reduced price tickets end TODAY

Have you got your tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2023? Are you and your collegues all set for the world's number one mobile gaming conference, live event, party, networking opportunity and more? If not, NOW is the time to act.

Right now - with just two weeks to go to the event in Helsinki on September 12 and 13 - we're in a special offer reduced price zone. That price zone expires at midnight, Thursday August 31 and so, from the 1st of September all prices revert to full price.

That's right. We can't hold back any longer, so if you want to save up to £190 on your ticket, you have until the end of Thursday 31 August 2023 to get your tickets here.

Be part of the action

There are tickets for students, indie developers, developers and publishers, professionals and all-access VIPs with extra perks including VIP party access, VIP meeting zones and lunch provided.

Network with top-notch industry experts and thought leaders, and gain valuable insights into the rapidly evolving gaming landscape.

Pitch your game to our experts and meet the pros that can take your business to the next level.

Immerse yourself in over 200 speaker sessions, engaging talks, panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends and connect with potential partners and investors in the games industry!

In short: Don't miss this incredible opportunity to be a part of the number one networking experience, right in the heart of Helsinki! It's the next amazing event from the legendary company that annually delivers PGC London, PGC Seattle, PGC Toronto, the PGC Leaders Summit and Dubai GameExpo Summit.

And - of course - gives you your daily supply of PocketGamer.biz, PocketGamer.com, BeyondGames.biz, BlockchainGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and more

Find out more about PGCC Helsinki

Check out the event's website here to find out what's on, what's where, where to stay and everything you need to know.

And don't forget that time is running out. Our discounted tickets have to go at midnight, Thursday August 31.

See you at the show!