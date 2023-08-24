Why Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2023 is your next essential event destination

Recovering from Devcom? Winding down at Gamescom? Remember, the fun never stops in the world of mobile gaming and it's almost time for our return to the spiritual home of mobile gaming, Helsinki, for our next Pocket Gamer Connects event!

We return to Finland once again for an even bigger and better PG Connects Helsinki in one of our favourite cities at a new, even more luxurious venue - the Wanha Satama event space inside one of the most elegant and well-known buildings in Helsinki.

There's just a few weeks to go

We're all set for over 1600 attendees from the global games industry to gather on September 12 and 13 to network, discover, pitch and learn from 200 of the world’s leading authorities.

Want to be part of the action? If so, you'll be joining a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: Android and iOS, hot AI trends, PC and console, Web3, VR/AR and more, all explored across multiple themed talk 'tracks' running throughout both days.

Pick your track, take your seat and enjoy themed panels and talks tailor made for you.

Or mix and match around the event dipping into whatever's going on that you find most interesting and useful.

We guarantee that with 20 tracks covering everything from dev tips, to monitization know-how, via tech talks covering everything from Web3 to the implementaion and impact of AI on gaming, you're going to learn a lot and make some great new connections.

Get the freshly updated list of tracks and what's on which day and where right here.

And get the latest list of all our incredible speakers (complete with bios and info on exactly what's on where) right here.

So get yourself a front-row seat to all the case studies, insights and predictions these experts have to share at PG Connects Helsinki. Book your ticket to the show today. See you there!

