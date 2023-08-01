MLB 9 Innings achieves quarter of a billion in lifetime sales

Com2uS game MLB 9 Innings, the officially licensed mobile game of Major League Baseball, is celebrating cumulative sales of 250 million over its history. Worldwide, the game has now been downloaded approximately 26 million times.

Since its initial release in 2016, MLB 9 Innings has become a worldwide smash hit. The game has been a particular success in North America, where it has ranked seventh in sales among all mobile sports games over the past two years, and the number one mobile baseball game.

In total, the United States has the highest share of cumulative sales at 45.6%, followed by South Korea (22.8%), Taiwan (21.3%), and Japan (4.8%). In terms of downloads, the United States again has the lion’s share at 41.5%, followed by Mexico (8.2%), the Dominican Republic (7.8%), and South Korea (6.3%).

Home run

Sensor Tower’s analysis of the games review has found that the game’s realism has led to high levels of consumer satisfaction, with the lively graphics and implementation of real major league players, clubs, uniforms, and stadiums helping to make the title a success worldwide. The game also benefits from updates in line with the actual Major League schedule, signified by the change in title to reflect the current season. These updates have seen the game host the Season Open Celebration events, and over the past three years the game enjoy significant boosts in sales compared to the period prior to the event’s opening - 32% in 2021, 8% in 2022, and 34% in 2023.

Thanks in part to the success of MLB 9 Innings, Com2uS has been ranked as the number eight mobile sports game publisher, and generates 24% of its revenue from mobile baseball titles. Sensor Tower notes that the company “is servicing the most diverse types of baseball games in the most diverse countries”, and the company’s expertise on mobile platforms has contributed to MLB 9 Innings’ success.

We listed Com2uS as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022. We’ll be unveiling our list for 2023 in the coming months.