Netflix launches first public cloud gaming test

Netflix has launched the first public tests of its cloud-streamed games to select users in the United Kingdom and Canada, being the first steps to allowing subscribers to play the company’s games catalogue through the service’s official website, connected TVs, and devices.

“We’ve been focused on creating a great gaming experience for our members since 2021 when we added mobile games to Netflix,” said Netflix vice president of gaming Mike Verdu. “Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone, and we are working hard to meet members where they are with an accessible, smooth, and ubiquitous service. Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix - TVs, computers, and mobile.”

Initially, two games from Netflix’s catalogue will be a part of the test - Oxenfree, made by Netflix-owned Night School Studios, and Molehaw’s Mining Adventure. Players who access the test through their TV’s will be able to use their phones as controllers using the Netflix Game Controller app, while those using a PC or Mac can use a keyboard and mouse.

Big screens, big dreams

Rumours of Netflix Games coming to other platforms have been circling for some time, notably with code discovered within the iOS Netflix app referring to both gaming on TV and the use of a phone as a controller.

The streaming giant has made a big splash since its initial decision to enter the world of gaming, with a number of key hires and acquisitions. The company is reportedly working on an AAA title at its LA studio, and doing so while taking advantage of the ability to play the game on a larger screen than is afforded by mobile could help the company drastically increase its profile. It appears that the company's move into mobile games was just the springboard to offer games wherever its app appears.

