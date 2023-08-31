Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile enters soft launch phase

Ubisoft Montreal has initiated the soft launch of its title Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile on iOS and Android platforms in Canada.

The move follows two closed betas, the first of which ran last year and the second of which was held from early June to mid-July 2023. Following the initial soft launch period, the game will enter a second soft launch for Android devices in Mexico from September 4, with other regions to follow.

The Rainbow Six franchise follows a secret international counterterrorist organisation Rainbow, made up of operators around the world as they combat the global rise in terrorism.

Rainbow Six Mobile was first announced in April 2022, as just the latest Tom Clancy property to receive a game adaptation. The author’s work has previously spawned one mobile title - Elite Squad, which was released in 2020 and shuttered in 2021. Additionally, Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence was announced in 2022, and has yet to be released. The Rainbow Six series itself has seen six games released on mobile, most recently 2011’s Rainbow Six: Shadow Vanguard, a remake of the original title.

Open Season

Players taking part in the soft launch will be able to play the game’s first lite season, Fallen Sakura. Details of the season are scant, however the name does hint that Japan will feature heavily.

The soft launch has additionally implemented numerous quality of life improvements following feedback from the closed beta tests. Among these improvements are fixes to improve latency issues and the introduction of two new game modes and a beta-ranked mode.

Additionally, the company has announced that progression is officially permanent, and as such players taking part in the soft launch can carry their progress forward when the game officially launches next year.

Earlier this month, Ubisoft launched the first closed beta test for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, the latest entry in the hit franchise.