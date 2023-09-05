Finnish developer Future Run aims to “redefine competitive gaming”

Finnish developer Future Run has unveiled its new strategy to “redefine competitive gaming”.

The company aims to break free of what it calls “industry stagnation and platform boundaries”, reimagining gaming experiences and drawing inspiration from “legendary games that once shaped the future”.

To this end, the company’s core team of five industry veterans is focusing on real-time competitive games with strategic management aspects and solid core gameplay, with the backing of Supercell - one of the world’s most successful mobile game makers.

"Our mission is crystal clear, and we're wholeheartedly driven by it, building something we genuinely love is what fuels our passion, and we can't wait to share that enthusiasm with the gaming community," said Future Run CEO Riku Rakkola.

“We are excited to announce our investment in Future Run, a prominent team with years of experience and a track record of building incredibly engaging game titles,” said Supercell investments lead Jaakko Harlas. “Our investment in Future Run embarks a new collaboration that will allow us to be part of the team's journey right from the early stage. We have confidence in the vision and leadership of the Future Run team. We believe that their passion, creativity, and technical expertise will lead to the creation of incredibly innovative and immersive game titles that will excite and delight players around the world.”

Finnish supremacy

While China remains the world’s foremost mobile gaming market, we’d be remiss to ignore the massive influence Finland has on the gaming industry. The country was an early adopter of mobile gaming and as such serves as the home for some of the platforms biggest players - and spawned some of the biggest hits in mobile gaming history. Supercell itself is responsible for several massive titles: Clash Royale, Hay Day, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans have each generated more than a billion dollars of lifetime revenue, with Clash of Clans being the third highest-grossing mobile game of all time.

Supercell clearly has an eye for what works in gaming, to the point of routinely killing games which don’t live up to its high standards, and as such its backing of Future Run’s ambition should highlight the company’s potential - and Supercell’s faith in its vision of what competitive gaming can be.

We listed Supercell as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2023. Want to know more about the Finnish gaming market? Join us at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki next week.