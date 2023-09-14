Boogiz blends dance, gaming and education to win The Very Big Indie Pitch in Helsinki

Recently Pocket Gamer Connects packed its bags and headed back to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2023. This of course meant the return of The Very Big Indie Pitch too. The Big Indie Pitch is our indie-focused competition where even more developers can pitch an ever-increasing range of brand-new and diverse gaming experiences from some of the most exciting indie developers from across the globe.

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams receive valuable feedback and the opportunity to win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

All the action from The Big Indie Pitch

As always, the competition was extremely tough. However, eventually, the judges were able to settle on a top three and ultimately one worthy winner.

All in all, one thing is for sure: all of our finalists, which you can learn more about below, are more than worthy of highlighting.

1st Place - Boogiz by Boogiz

Boogiz is a unique and largely never-before-seen blem of dance learning, gaming and entertainment. Targeting not just children and teenagers, but anyone who would love to lace up their dancing shoes and learn some new skills, Boogiz aims to offer both challenge, fun and social enjoyment in equal amounts. Through this, alongside the latest scanning technology and much more, Boogiz hopes to make the first-of-its-kind mobile social dance game.

2ndPlace - The World of Nifty by Craft Nifty Craft

The World of Nifty is a card-battling MMO wrapped within a real-time multiplier battle system, one in which teams can have as many as 100 players on the bench. That's not all though, as each player will be able to play the game exactly the way that suits them thanks to a range of unique equipment that not only alters your appearance but your skills and abilities too. This equipment won't be limited in number either, as each piece of equipment is crafted and created by the players. With limitless creation and customisation, Craft Nifty Craft hope that The World of Nifty will allow players to build their own limitless adventures.

3rd Place - WalkScape by Not a Cult

Walkscape is a game inspired by classic RPG titles such as Runescape but with a twist. That wist specifically being that you don't play actively, but instead gain progress by walking. As such, Not a Cult is hoping that WalkScape will encourage both physical and mental health alongside the fun of a good game. Even better, unlike most games in this field, WalkScape doesn't use GPS and instead uses the internal pedometer, meaning there's no location tracking and it works even while the game isn't open. As such, players won't be worrying about the game when out and about or when trying to conserve battery. Also, there's no microtransactions or adverts either. So if you like both the fresh air and a good RPG adventure, then this might just be the perfect game for you.

