Xsolla launches Mall, a new alternative purchase platform

Payment provider Xsolla have announced the launch of their newest project, Xsolla Mall, a new alternative distribution channel.

The new platform will feature a number of key tools, including branded landing pages, cloud gaming support, influencer integration and more. The new Xsolla Mall follows a number of mobile companies branching out into web payment platforms in order to skirt app store’s stringent fees, as well as other companies such as Razer launching services including Razer Gold, which offers similar alternative payment methods, rewards and more.

"Xsolla Mall unlocks a new direct-to-consumer distribution channel for delivering games and in-game content on the web," said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. "We aim to help developers tackle current market challenges like the high cost of acquiring and retaining players, high distribution fees, and increasing the number of paying players so they can earn and keep more of the profits from the sale of their games and in-game content.

Xsolla Mall perfectly aligns with our mission to bolster the gaming community by providing developers, influencers, and players with a safe, practical, and engaging platform."

Further with alternative platforms

The rise of alternative platforms can be credited to the growth of debate around the fees required by storefronts such as Google Play and the Apple App Store. By offering alternative payment platforms, and incentives companies such as Xsolla are capitalising on the growing dissatisfaction with the state of app store fees and revenue cuts.

Xsolla’s inclusion of localised payments in their release also reflects a continued focus on growing into new markets. Areas such as MENA and Asia often have very different payment systems to more traditionally supported Western markets, and by implementing these into apps it not only ensures a stable revenue stream but also widespread adoption by those for whom these methods are the only option.