Hutch announces new mobile game created in collaboration with NASCAR

Top Drives and F1 Clash developer Hutch has announced a new partnership with racing league NASCAR, through which it will develop a new standalone mobile game combining its expertise with the genre with NASCAR’s world renowned brand.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, NASCAR is the number one motorsports brand in North America, and one of the most recognised organisations in the sport worldwide. Offering high speed racing with aggressive strategy, the group has earned millions of diverse fans worldwide.

“The NASCAR brand is an ideal fit for Hutch,” said Hutch game director Peter Stott. “Our passion for motorsports and drive to create-genre defining experiences for mobile will enable us to deliver for the many global fans of the sport. That same passion forms the foundation of our relationship with NASCAR, which will fuel our ability to make another hit Hutch title. We’re proud to be able to work with another key automotive licensor, continuing our rich history of partnered game development.”

Racing to success

The worldwide popularity and accessibility of mobile gaming has made it the ideal choice for IPs hoping to break into gaming, giving them an opportunity to maximise their reach and earning potential. Hutch has already seen massive success with F1 Clash, an official crossover with the official Formula One organisation, and it’s clear that NASCAR have taken note of this success and aiming to take a slice of the proverbial pie for itself.

“At NASCAR, our number one priority is engaging with our fans and bringing them the best experiences possible whether they’re at the track or in digital spaces where they like to spend time,” said NASCAR managing director of gaming and esports Nick Rend. “We want to deliver our fans around the world a unique, immersive mobile gaming experience. Hutch, with its expertise in the automotive genre and track record of creating fun and popular games, is the perfect partner to make this happen.”

In July, Hutch announced a new partnership with Forza developer Turn 10 Studios.