Gameloft Brisbane appoints Manea Castet as studio manager

Gameloft Brisbane has announced the appointment of Manea Castet to the role of studio manager, following his role as lead producer on the company’s smash hit title Disney Dreamlight Valley. Gameloft hopes that Castet’s new role will help guide its creative endeavours amid its continued shift away from mobile development.

Gameloft first signaled its intent to move away from mobile in March this year, following the shuttering of its Budapest studio. The move followed the massive success of multiplatform hit Disney Dreamlight Valley, and came as something of a surprise for several reasons. Firstly, Gameloft has historically seen massive success on mobile, and secondly a shift away from mobile comes as some of the biggest names in gaming are increasingly doing whatever possible to gain footholds on the world’s most accessible gaming devices.

Specifically, Gameloft Brisbane is expanding beyond its proven expertise in gaming subscription services and into cross-platform development.

"I am thrilled to join the Gameloft Brisbane team at such an exciting time,” said Castet. “The Australian development landscape is teeming with potential and Brisbane has emerged as a prime location for game development. I am confident that we can harness this opportunity for growth and innovation."

Expanding interests

Gameloft Brisbane’s expansion into PC and console development is expected to create new job opportunities and attract new talent to the studio. It previously took home the AGDA Studio of the Year award, and has a track record of successful releases, particularly on the Apple Arcade where it has released titles such as My Little Pony: Mane Merge, The Oregon Trail, and Ballistic Baseball. The developer is well-positioned for future growth, thanks to continued support from the Federal Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO) and Screen Queensland.

One possible reason for the move to PC and console is the desire for critical acclaim. Despite its popularity, mobile historically lacks recognition in mainstream award ceremonies. Gameloft stepping away from mobile, despite its proven place as the gaming scene’s most profitable platform, could therefore signify its confidence in its ability to draw revenue while focusing on less profitable platforms, however it represents a significant gamble, and a shift away from the most profitable platform in gaming is a big risk - whether it will prove fruitful remains to be seen.

In July, Screen Australia invested $3 million into the country’s gaming scene.