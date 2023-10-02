News

Kwalee appoints John Wright as vice president of mobile publishing

Wright brings almost twenty years of leadership experience to his role

By

Leading mobile game maker Kwalee has appointed industry veteran John Wright to the role of vice president of mobile publishing.

“Well the cat is officially out of the bag, I've joined my old friends at Kwalee as their new Vice President, Mobile Publishing!” wrote Wright on LinkedIn.

Wright brings more than two decades of experience in leadership roles to his new position, and almost ten years in the gaming industry. He first entered the space in 2015, taking the position of global performance marketing manager at Green Man Gaming, overseeing the development of the company’s opportunities and user acquisition campaigns and growing its channels globally, as well as helping solidify partnership opportunities with the likes of 2K and Capcom.

A history of success

In April 2016, Wright was headhunted by ironSource, taking the role of senior accounts manager of advertiser solutions and ascending to the position of strategic accounts director of growth partnerships.

In October 2019, Wright took the role of head of growth at Coda platform, a mobile game publisher based in London with the mission of establishing “opportunity equality for all game developers across the globe by simplifying commercialisation of games.”

Following his stint at Coda, Wright joined Luna Labs in the role of vice president of operations, ascending to the position of head of operations following its acquisition by ironSource, and eventually ascending to the role of head of customer success - a role he maintained following Unity’s merger with ironSource.

As vice president of mobile publishing, Wright will have a major role to play in Kwalee’s overall publishing strategy - and mobile is by far Kwalee’s chief concern, with the company publishing 18 mobile games over the past five years compared to just three for other platforms.

Wright joins the company as they make a big play of their upcoming interest in the integration of AI into the production of their games.

We listed Kwalee as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2023.


Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

