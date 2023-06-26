Kwalee hires Adrian Garton as VP of HR in mission to find the industry’s "best talent"

UK-based mobile game developer Kwalee has announced its appointment of Adrian Garton as its new VP of HR. In this role, he will aim to empower employees and to innovate.

Garton also seeks to streamline the hiring process and expand Kwalee’s reach to include universities, apprenticeships and internships as part of a search for "the best talent" in the industry. He will be focusing on bolstering collaboration efforts, fostering innovation, and considering employee wellbeing.

Acquiring talent

Garton has more than 25 years of experience working in HR across businesses owned by companies in Europe, India and America, both in global and regional teams. He started out with responsibilities over IT operations thanks to his proficiency with technology, and has developed his own perspective on HR strategies in tech since.

Garton will focus on talent acquisition, employee engagement and organisational development, all whilst conscious of equality, diversity and inclusion.

In an aim to diversify revenue streams, Kwalee announced plans to pivot from hypercasual to hybridcasual earlier this year.

"We are delighted to welcome Adrian to Kwalee as our new VP of HR. His extensive experience in People Services, coupled with his tech background, brings a unique blend of skills that will benefit our team and contribute to our continued growth," said Kwalee founder and CEO David Darling.

"Adrian's passion for gaming and understanding of technology will help us continue to build an exceptional work environment where our teams can thrive."

Garton added: "As a lifelong technology enthusiast and avid gamer, I am thrilled to be part of the Kwalee family. The opportunity to combine my passion for technology with my expertise in People Services is truly exciting. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams at Kwalee, fostering an inclusive and innovative work culture, and supporting the company's mission to create the most fun games for the world’s players."

Since reaching 1 billion global installs, Kwalee has embraced AI and brought a number of titles to online browser gaming platform CrazyGames.