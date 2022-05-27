Job News

Former King, Wargaming exec joins Kwalee as head of casual mobile games

F2P specialist Callum Godfrey will lead on all internal and external casual games projects for the UK-headquartered publisher

Former King, Wargaming exec joins Kwalee as head of casual mobile games
By , Editor

Callum Godfrey has joined Kwalee as its head of casual mobile games, leading on all internal and external casual projects, as the UK-headquartered firm seeks to escalate its casual games lineup.

Godfrey began his career alongside Kwalee and Codemasters’ David Darling before taking positions at Activision, Electronic Arts, King, Wargaming, and Bossa Studios, where he worked on franchises including Farm Heroes Saga and Call of Duty, and led Wargaming’s mobile games studio.

Bolstering the ranks

Godfrey stated: “The welcome I have had since joining Kwalee has been one of the warmest and most positive of my career.

“Everyone here is incredibly hungry to learn, lend a hand, push themselves beyond their comfort zones and to embrace change. Everything that’s said about the company culture at Kwalee, you can see lived by the team here day in and day out.”

William Cox, head of mobile publishing at Kwalee, added: “With Callum on board, we can expand our publishing operations at Kwalee, support developers even further, and lean on his experience to publish an even greater variety of experiences for mobile gamers.”

Kwalee was recently awarded Best Publisher at the Mobile Games Awards 2022, and opened its fourth international office, in Almada, Portugal.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Sep 12th, 2017

From Commodore 64 to hyper-casual: David Darling on the resurgence of simple games based on elegant ideas

News May 11th, 2022

Kwalee to open fourth international office

News Apr 8th, 2022

Updated: the winners of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022

News Apr 5th, 2022

Space Ape Games, inkle, Genshin Impact, Kwalee, and more celebrated at the Mobile Games Awards 2022

News Mar 8th, 2022

Kwalee’s Draw It surpasses 100 million downloads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies