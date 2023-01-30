UK mobile dev Kwalee hits 1bn total installs

UK mobile developer Kwalee have had over 1bn total installs of their games.

This news comes after their final financial report of 2022 noted that they were fast approaching the milestone. A likely encouraging sign for the primarily hyper-casual focused developer of hopefully continuing success going into 2023.

CEO of Kwalee, David Darling said of the announcement “We’re elated to reach this milestone. As a founder of Kwalee and someone with a long history in the games industry, it's incredibly rewarding to see us reach this level of success. I've always been passionate about creating games that bring joy and entertainment to people, and to have reached one billion installs is a clear indication that we've been able to achieve that goal.

We’ve always believed in the potential of mobile games as a medium to connect people from all walks of life. I'm incredibly proud of our team and their work to get us to this point, and I'm excited to still be playing Kwalee games when we hit two billion installs."

Big moves in the UK

Kwalee has an impressive global reach with studios in Portugal, India and China and cite their “creative company culture” as being a key factor in reaching this milestone. They also state that their Creative Wednesdays programme for sharing tech and trend news was a major contributor to this new success.

It's also notable that, as many are already taking stock of a slow year for the mobile game industry in 2022, that Kwalee have managed to hit a milestone this early into 2023. It could indicate that the cautious trend for optimism in 2023 may have some substance to it.

The company, naturally, also indicates that they plan to further expand and grow into 2023. Whether that’ll be through a new studio, or new plans for new products isn't yet known.