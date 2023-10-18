Europe’s number one mobile gaming conference is coming to San Francisco in 2024!

2024 will see the return of Pocket Gamer Connects to San Francisco once more and here's all the details you need, along with a super special Super Early Bird discount!

Over 45,000 delegates from every corner of the games industry have attended our well-loved Connects series in London, Helsinki, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Jordan and Bangalore, since its debut in 2014. With a focus on future technologies such as AI, virtual reality, Web3, blockchain, the metaverse, as well as our well established offering on all things mobile, you're guaranteed to be inspired and meet leading industry figures at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco.

Taking place on March 18 - 19, as a prelude to GDC week of events we have teamed up with MeetToMatch to be an official MeetToMatch San Francisco meeting point. We will also offer the MeetToMatch meeting platform free and unlimited to all PGC delegates, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person.

MeetToMatch

MeetToMatch: The San Francisco Edition will run all week while people are in town for PGC and GDC. It's THE platform for business in the games industry (and has been since 2017), operating all over the city during the week's conference activities. Trusted by hundreds of publishers, investors, and developers, the MeetToMatch messaging and matchmaking platform enables you to get in contact with the right people from game companies around the world.

And because it's operating all week, a ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects enables you to use it all week.

We've partnered with MeetToMatch to ensure that a ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco includes access to MeetToMatch: The San Francisco Edition beyond the conference. So you have a ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects, you can use the platform to make meetings all week at locations around the city. And with a Pocket Gamer Connects ticket, you will be able to use the Pocket Gamer Connects meeting zone at the lovely Hibernia Hotel to hold your meetings (even non-PGC users of MeetToMatch will be able to join you at our meeting tables).

MeetToMatch provides an opportunity to search attendees and connect. But we know it can be hard to find the perfect person to meet with if you’re looking for a publisher or investor. So we will also be running Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions at our event.

These curated sessions pair developers in rapid succession with publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings. With match-making provided by the Pocket Gamer team, these encounters enable first contact for you to follow up with a more extended meeting if you find a potential partner.

They're a shop window for devs to display their wares and a pipeline of prospects for anyone looking to sign up-and-coming talent.

What's on at PGC San Francisco?

Mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more will be covered across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and more.

All About The Indies

Indie devs are the lifeblood of the mobile games industry and Pocket Gamer Connects is the ideal place to champion their work to our international audience. We will once again have a dedicated Big Indie Zone for big names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience.

This is a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles. And, of course, the hugely popular Big Indie Pitch pitching competition will be part of it, with indie devs competing to impress a panel of expert judges. The winners walk away with instant feedback, online promotion and a prize.

What will my conference ticket include?

Ready to book your ticket? Here’s what you can expect with your conference ticket.

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector (if eligible - additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi

Personal and company profiles on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks after the event in our Video Vault

Be a Super Early Bird and claim your discount today! You can save hundreds of dollars if you purchase your ticket here today to this highly anticipated mobile games industry event. Act now and thank us later.

See you in San Francisco!