Krafton generated $343.5 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2023

Mobile was responsible for 68.6% of the total with $235.8 million

Krafton generated ₩450.3 billion (343.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, representing a 16.3% increase from the previous quarter and a 3.8% increase from the same period last year, according to the company’s latest quarterly report.

Mobile proved to be particular lucrative, generating 68.6% of the total revenue with ₩309.1 billion ($235.8 million). This was followed by PC with ₩121.3 billion ($92.5 million) and console with ₩12 million ($915,480).

The company also saw particular success in terms of operating profit, generating ₩189.3 billion ($144.4 million), at a margin of 42%. This represents a 44% increase from ₩131.5 billion ($100.3 million) in Q2 and a 31% increase from ₩144.6 billion ($110.3 million) in Q3 2022.

Additionally, Krafton drew ₩211.6 billion ($161.4 million) in net profit, representing a massie 64.6% increase from the previous quarter and a 6.6% increase from the same period of 2022.

Mobile Battlegrounds

Krafton attributes its success in terms of revenue to two key factors: the resumption of service of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the bespoke version of hit game PUBG Mobile designed specifically for the Indian market following a ten month absence, and the continued success of PUBG Mobile, which passed a milestone $10 billion in revenue in June.

"Krafton is growing steadily based on the ongoing potential of the PUBG: Battlegrounds IP," said CFO Dongkeun Bae. "Moving forward, Krafton aims to become a company known for launching major new titles and highly anticipated games every year, by expanding our pipeline aggressively with our own game development and second-party publishing."

Looking forward, the company has several major titles scheduled for launch, with more than 32 currently slated for release between 2024 and 2026, including Dark and Darker Mobile and Project Black Budget.

We listed Krafton as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2023.


