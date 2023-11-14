Best of PGC London: The Subway Surfers Story

Pocket Gamer Connects London returns on January 22nd to 23rd, 2024, celebrating its 10th anniversary.

As part of our celebrations, we’re taking a look back at some of the best and most viewed talks from past years. Today we’re highlighting "The Subway Surfers Story" session from PGC London 2018, hosted by SYBO Games CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig.

Sprint to success

Subways Surfers, first launched back in 2012, is one of the most successful and notable mobile games ever. In more than four billion downloads worldwide.

In this talk, Nørvig discussses the endless runner's origins and how the team turned it into a global phenomenon.

